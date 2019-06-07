ProtoKinetix Achieves Primary Objective Safety at Midpoint of Clinical Trial

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com)
(the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX)
today announced reaching the midpoint of a Phase-1 first-in-human
clinical trial of AAGP® PKX-001 treated islet cells used in
conjunction with the Edmonton Protocol for the treatment of Type-1
diabetes. All six patients were recruited and treated under this
protocol. All primary safety objectives have been achieved at the
midpoint in all study participants. As such, the protocol will now be
amended to increase the number of participants in the trial with
additional secondary objectives added, including dose escalation to
establish optimization criteria for efficacy testing. In order to
satisfy the increased demand for the ongoing clinical trials and
expanding research collaborations, the Company has ordered an additional
200 grams of GMP grade PKX-001 molecule. This represents the most
significant scale-up of manufacturing in the Company’s history. Request
for approval of the amendments will be submitted to Health Canada by the
sponsor, the University of Alberta.
The trial is being led by Dr. James Shapiro, MD, PhD, FRCSC, MSM FCAHS,
AHS Director of Clinical Islet and Living Donor Liver Transplant
Programs, Canada Research Chair in Transplant Surgery and Regenerative
Medicine, Professor of Surgery, Medicine and Surgical Oncology,
University of Alberta.
"We found this anti-aging glycopeptide (AAGP®)
compound to have surprising efficacy in our preclinical testing with
human islets. Working with ProtoKinetix we have been able to rapidly
move forward to early pilot clinical testing in patients. Thus far, the
treatment has proved to be remarkably safe, and we are now in the
process of increasing the dose with the goal being to substantially
improve islet engraftment and survival in our islet transplant patients.
We are especially excited about this trial!" – Dr. James Shapiro
PKX-001 is the designation given to the lead drug product molecule of
the AAGP® family. Islet cell transplants are well recognized
as a viable and effective treatment for Type-1 diabetes. The PKX-001
study will treat islet cells prior to transplantation into human test
subjects. The clinical trials primary objective is the establishment of
patient safety. The study will also be making observations related to
indications of protection from tacrolimus toxicity and enhanced
engraftment survival of the transplanted cells. The trial follows
extensive preclinical evaluation in experimental models (to learn more,
refer to this link: Diabetes).
To obtain additional information and updates regarding this trial
please use the following link: Clinicaltrials.gov
- Islet Transplantation Using PKX-001.
About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated
ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and
patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®)
that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells,
organs, tissues and organs used in regenerative medicine. Due to the
results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of
Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will
be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies
that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal
degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In
addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer
therapies.
