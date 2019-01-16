ProtoKinetix Releases Second in a Series of Scientific Update Videos

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the “Company” or “ProtoKinetix”) (OTCQB:PKTX) announces the launch of the second in a series of informational videos by the Principal Investigators in each field currently being tested.

The second video is an update on the 3rd phase of testing in retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia. Due to the positive results from the first two phases of testing where the AAGP® treated cells showed a dramatic increase in survivability versus untreated cells over a four-week period, we are now expanding the study. The new study shall include two animal models over a longer period of time to test whether the AAGP® treated cells continue to develop into retinal cells to potentially restore vision in humans. The study is being conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University of British Columbia.

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; cancer, diabetes, retinal degeneration, and cardiac muscle repair.

