ProtoKinetix Releases Second in a Series of Scientific Update Videos

01/16/2019 | 09:16am EST

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the “Company” or “ProtoKinetix”) (OTCQB:PKTX) announces the launch of the second in a series of informational videos by the Principal Investigators in each field currently being tested.

The second video is an update on the 3rd phase of testing in retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia. Due to the positive results from the first two phases of testing where the AAGP® treated cells showed a dramatic increase in survivability versus untreated cells over a four-week period, we are now expanding the study. The new study shall include two animal models over a longer period of time to test whether the AAGP® treated cells continue to develop into retinal cells to potentially restore vision in humans. The study is being conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans on AAGP™

Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans Bio

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; cancer, diabetes, retinal degeneration, and cardiac muscle repair.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.


© Business Wire 2019
