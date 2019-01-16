ProtoKinetix Releases Second in a Series of Scientific Update Videos

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com)
(the “Company” or “ProtoKinetix”) (OTCQB:PKTX)
announces the launch of the second in a series of informational videos
by the Principal Investigators in each field currently being tested.
The second video is an update on the 3rd phase of testing in
retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia.
Due to the positive results from the first two phases of testing where
the AAGP® treated cells showed a dramatic increase in survivability
versus untreated cells over a four-week period, we are now expanding the
study. The new study shall include two animal models over a longer
period of time to test whether the AAGP® treated cells continue to
develop into retinal cells to potentially restore vision in humans. The
study is being conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at
the University of British Columbia.
Dr.
Kevin Gregory-Evans on AAGP™
Dr.
Kevin Gregory-Evans Bio
About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated
ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and
patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that
enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in
regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four
years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human
clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole
organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed
globally to date; cancer, diabetes, retinal degeneration, and cardiac
muscle repair.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information discussed in this press release includes “forward
looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other
than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among
other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and
borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our
financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for
future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking
statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as
“may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,”
“achievable,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,”
“could,” and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that
the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are
reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties
and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future
performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K
filed on March 9, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this
release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of
ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statement made here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005027/en/