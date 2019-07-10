Protos Cryptocurrency Fund Now Available for Trading Exclusively on Openfinance ATS

Protos is the first tokenized hedge fund to trade on any ATS

Openfinance, the first U.S. regulated platform for the secondary market trading of digital alternative assets, announced today Protos is available for trading to verified non-U.S. investors and accredited U.S. investors on the Openfinance Alternative Trading System (ATS). The Protos fund (PRTS) allows investors to participate in an evergreen fund by deploying capital across a broad range of digital tokens, cryptocurrency and other cryptocurrency investments.

“By offering the first tokenized hedge fund to our investors, our platform is providing even more variety and opportunities for diversification,” said Juan Hernandez, founder & CEO of Openfinance. “We’re excited to be working with Protos Asset Management and providing our users access to an entirely new asset class.”

The Protos fund’s goal is to capture profit opportunities in the digital token and cryptocurrency market while limiting losses and risk during periods of volatility or general market downturns. By investing in the largest cryptocurrencies by network value (market capitalization) and those which possess the most trading liquidity (as measured by transaction volume on the major trading exchanges), as well as in early stage cryptocurrency and blockchain related projects, Protos aims to produce returns, with a focus on controlling risk.

“Protos is excited to partner with Openfinance to offer investors the opportunity to get exposure to this exciting asset class. At Protos we are motivated to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to investors, with institutional grade custody and risk controls,” said Dr. Philipp Kallerhoff, CEO of Protos.

As the first-to-market U.S.-regulated ATS platform for the trading of digitally formatted securities, Openfinance now has multiple securities available to accredited U.S. investors for active trading. Additionally, Openfinance will continue to work closely with regulators to ensure every trade meets strict compliance and regulatory standards.

About Openfinance:

Openfinance is the first U.S.-regulated platform for the secondary market trading of digital alternative assets. The platform enables market participants to buy, sell and list a range of alternative assets in the secondary market in a more efficient and secure way. It also provides access to investment opportunities and liquidity in the $8.8+ Trillion alternative asset market that were not previously available. Backed by a team of industry veterans and technologists, Openfinance represents the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.openfinance.io. Securities offered through Sageworks Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Protos:

Protos is an actively managed hedge fund with an investment strategy of making investments in and actively managing, digital tokens, cryptocurrency and other cryptocurrency investments (including derivatives linked thereto). The Fund’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation and produce superior risk adjusted returns while concurrently seeking to use strategies designed to reduce risk.

Securities are offered through Sageworks Capital, LLC, an affiliated entity, and a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Neither Openfinance, OpenFinance Network, Sageworks Capital, LLC, nor their affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication through herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Securities offered on the OpenFinance Network ("Openfinance") ATS have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Assets listed herein are securities that are not publicly traded, may be subject to holding period requirements, and are intended for investors who do not need a liquid investment. These investments are NOT bank deposits (and thus NOT insured by the FDIC or by any other federal governmental agency), are NOT guaranteed by OpenFinance Network or its affiliates, and MAY lose value. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment. Eligibility to buy and sell securities on Open Finance Network depends upon the circumstances of each prospective buyer and seller and the legal requirements applicable to the particular securities offering, in each case as assessed by Open Finance Network. This communication is not an offer of any securities for sale. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. Investors should conduct their own due diligence, not rely on the financial assumptions or estimates displayed herein, and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help you to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority has recommended or approved any investment or the accuracy or completeness of any of the information or materials provided herein or through any references/links herein. Any financial projections or returns shown herein are illustrative examples only, and there can be no assurance that any valuations provided are accurate or in agreement with market or industry valuations. Any investment information contained herein has been secured from sources OpenFinance Network and its affiliates believes are reliable, but we make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of such information and accept no liability therefore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005527/en/