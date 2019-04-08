Prototek Sheetmetal Fabrication Names William Gress as Chief Executive Officer

Prototek Sheetmetal Fabrication (“Prototek”), a portfolio company of
CORE Industrial Partners and a leading rapid prototyping service
provider of CNC machined and sheet metal fabricated parts and
components, announced today that its board of directors has appointed
William (“Bill”) Gress, a former Brunswick Corporation executive, as the
Company’s new CEO.
Mr. Gress joins Prototek with over 30 years of leadership experience
spanning across supply chain, procurement, product development, business
development and general management. He most recently served as President
of South America for the Brunswick Corporation, a global active
recreation products company, where he ran Mercury Marine in South
America and grew revenue above 20%. Previously, he was President of
Brunswick Latin America, holding chief P&L responsibility. Mr. Gress
holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in Management from the University of
Illinois Springfield.
“Bill has a demonstrated track record of successfully scaling businesses
across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America while
simultaneously reducing costs and maintaining an attractive margin
profile,” said TJ Chung, Chairman of the Board of Prototek and Senior
Partner of CORE Industrial Partners. “Prototek is growing quickly and we
believe Bill’s past leadership roles at Brunswick Corporation and his
deep experience within industrial manufacturing and procurement make him
the ideal candidate to continue effectively scaling the business. We
look forward to bringing his decades of operational expertise to bear in
order to establish Prototek as a market leader within the rapid
prototyping industry.”
“I’m very excited to join the Prototek team as CEO, especially at such a
critical juncture for the company, which is currently at the forefront
of technological innovation within rapid prototyping,” said William
Gress. “Prototek has a world-class team, a highly regarded platform, and
an unmatched commitment to providing the highest level of quality and
innovation for its customers. I look forward to a continued partnership
with CORE Industrial Partners in order to capitalize upon the numerous
growth opportunities available in such a rapidly growing and dynamic
industry.”
ABOUT PROTOTEK SHEETMETAL FABRICATION:
Prototek Sheetmetal
Fabrication is a leading rapid prototyping service provider of CNC
machined and sheet metal fabricated parts and components for a variety
of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics,
electronics, consumer, and general industrial. Headquartered in
Contoocook, NH, Prototek serves a diverse customer base with numerous
in‐house manufacturing capabilities across two dedicated facilities. For
more information, visit www.prototek.com.
ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:
CORE Industrial Partners is
a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in North American lower
middle-market manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. CORE’s
team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment
professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience and a proven track
record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital,
insight and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams
to create unique value, grow revenues and consistently deliver lasting
results. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005069/en/