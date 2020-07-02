Proudly SA launches new Buy Local consumer education campaign

Proudly South African this week launches its new Buy Local consumer education campaign that will live on various platforms and which includes a tv commercial that will start flighting ‪on 3 July, 2020‬.

The new campaign is privileged to feature Dr John Kani who was both the face and the voice of the buy local campaign's previous advert. Dr Kani takes on the role of the state President who is seen delivering an address to the nation.

The tv commercial element, called 'Game Time' was shot in one day in Johannesburg and Alex.

The campaign calls upon us all to contribute to putting the South African economy and South Africans back to work by making buy local choices. Unemployment figures now stand at a record high of over 30.1%. Our economy is in dire straights and the debt levels of the country, and those of its citizens had already escalated to dangerous levels over the last few months, and have been further impacted by the lockdown and the economic inactivity particularly of Levels 4 & 5.

There is now an imperative for the entire country to get behind the buy local movement and take the collective responsibility of putting the economy back on its feet. From the 'real' president to the fictitious one of the commercial, which is part of the new phase of the Buy Local campaign, there is a call to action to support local businesses and for all sectors of society to participate in the regeneration of the economy.

If we fail to heed this call, the period of economic recovery for South Africa will be significantly longer and economic hardship more protracted.

Said ProudlySA CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, 'We are delighted with the interpretation of the objectives of our campaign brief by everybody involved in the pre-production, execution and post-production phase of the tv commercial in particular. We are very proud of what we have achieved together. We hope the commercial will resonate with the South African public and they will see the benefits of buying locally manufactured goods - but more important, that they will understand the consequences of not supporting our own.'

He continued, 'We are especially grateful for Dr John Kani's passion for the buy local movement and his willingness to be part of the project and we hope that it will be his voice that people hear when they go to the shops, or order online, making them think twice before choosing an imported item. Buying imported products results in jobs being exported, and it is this direct consequence which we need to be mindful of when making our everyday purchasing decisions'

The tv commercial element of this consumer education campaign will flight as a public service announcement on SABC which is a strategic partner of ProudlySA. It will also be seen on eTV and DSTV channels who have committed to providing support to this much needed Buy Local drive.

The entire consumer education campaign will also have a presence on various radio and digital platforms giving it a significantly broader reach.

Please see the You Tube link to the commercial here: https://youtu.be/sdyj05fjtuQ(link is external)

ENDS

For more information on Proudly South African visit www.proudlysa.co.za(link is external)

Visit Proudly South Africa's dedicated online shopping platform on www.rsamade.co.za(link is external)