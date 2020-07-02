Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proudly SA launches new Buy Local consumer education campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Proudly SA launches new Buy Local consumer education campaign

Proudly South African this week launches its new Buy Local consumer education campaign that will live on various platforms and which includes a tv commercial that will start flighting ‪on 3 July, 2020‬.
The new campaign is privileged to feature Dr John Kani who was both the face and the voice of the buy local campaign's previous advert. Dr Kani takes on the role of the state President who is seen delivering an address to the nation.
The tv commercial element, called 'Game Time' was shot in one day in Johannesburg and Alex.
The campaign calls upon us all to contribute to putting the South African economy and South Africans back to work by making buy local choices. Unemployment figures now stand at a record high of over 30.1%. Our economy is in dire straights and the debt levels of the country, and those of its citizens had already escalated to dangerous levels over the last few months, and have been further impacted by the lockdown and the economic inactivity particularly of Levels 4 & 5.
There is now an imperative for the entire country to get behind the buy local movement and take the collective responsibility of putting the economy back on its feet. From the 'real' president to the fictitious one of the commercial, which is part of the new phase of the Buy Local campaign, there is a call to action to support local businesses and for all sectors of society to participate in the regeneration of the economy.
If we fail to heed this call, the period of economic recovery for South Africa will be significantly longer and economic hardship more protracted.
Said ProudlySA CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, 'We are delighted with the interpretation of the objectives of our campaign brief by everybody involved in the pre-production, execution and post-production phase of the tv commercial in particular. We are very proud of what we have achieved together. We hope the commercial will resonate with the South African public and they will see the benefits of buying locally manufactured goods - but more important, that they will understand the consequences of not supporting our own.'
He continued, 'We are especially grateful for Dr John Kani's passion for the buy local movement and his willingness to be part of the project and we hope that it will be his voice that people hear when they go to the shops, or order online, making them think twice before choosing an imported item. Buying imported products results in jobs being exported, and it is this direct consequence which we need to be mindful of when making our everyday purchasing decisions'
The tv commercial element of this consumer education campaign will flight as a public service announcement on SABC which is a strategic partner of ProudlySA. It will also be seen on eTV and DSTV channels who have committed to providing support to this much needed Buy Local drive.
The entire consumer education campaign will also have a presence on various radio and digital platforms giving it a significantly broader reach.
Please see the You Tube link to the commercial here: https://youtu.be/sdyj05fjtuQ(link is external)
ENDS
For more information on Proudly South African visit www.proudlysa.co.za(link is external)
Visit Proudly South Africa's dedicated online shopping platform on www.rsamade.co.za(link is external)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 18:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pIMAGING DYNAMICS : IDC Provides MCTO update
AQ
03:35pAvalon Investment Holdings Announces an Additional US$ 2,753,513 in Proceeds and Closing of Its Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
03:34pCONTURA ENERGY : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Contura Energy, Inc. – CTRA
BU
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Market 2020-2024 | Growing Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Investors of Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ELAN
GL
03:30pINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Wall Street shifts bets to big pharma as COVID-19 vaccine race progresses
RE
03:27pPROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. : ® Invites You To Join Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
4MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
5NIO INC. : NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2020 Delivery Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group