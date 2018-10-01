Provenance Appoints New Leadership

ESSEX, Conn., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provenance Asset Group announced today that Timothy Lynch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lynch previously served as President and COO of Provenance and succeeds Daniel McCurdy, who is departing the company. Previously, Mr. Lynch was Chief Intellectual Property Officer and corporate Vice President of Eastman Kodak Company. Additionally, Mr. Lynch is one of the founders of Quatela Lynch McCurdy LLC.



“I am honored to have helped develop and launch Provenance and to have managed the company through its first year of operations. I wish the Provenance team well as they continue to grow the Provenance business,” said Mr. McCurdy.

Mr. Lynch said, “I want to thank Dan for his dedication and many contributions to Provenance and I look forward to building on the platform and expanding Provenance’s business. We will judiciously assess the company’s current product offerings and the market in order to focus our efforts where the most value can be created for our clients and stakeholders.”

Provenance currently offers nonexclusive licenses to its portfolio of highly valuable assets. In addition, exclusive license rights are available to select patent assets. The company is offering a substantial portion of its patent portfolio for sale through its exclusive broker, Quinn Pacific.

Provenance’s patent assets can be reviewed at www.TrustedPatents.com .