Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Provenance Appoints New Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:29pm CEST

ESSEX, Conn., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provenance Asset Group announced today that Timothy Lynch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Lynch previously served as President and COO of Provenance and succeeds Daniel McCurdy, who is departing the company.  Previously, Mr. Lynch was Chief Intellectual Property Officer and corporate Vice President of Eastman Kodak Company.  Additionally, Mr. Lynch is one of the founders of Quatela Lynch McCurdy LLC. 

“I am honored to have helped develop and launch Provenance and to have managed the company through its first year of operations.  I wish the Provenance team well as they continue to grow the Provenance business,” said Mr. McCurdy.

Mr. Lynch said, “I want to thank Dan for his dedication and many contributions to Provenance and I look forward to building on the platform and expanding Provenance’s business.  We will judiciously assess the company’s current product offerings and the market in order to focus our efforts where the most value can be created for our clients and stakeholders.”

Provenance currently offers nonexclusive licenses to its portfolio of highly valuable assets.  In addition, exclusive license rights are available to select patent assets.  The company is offering a substantial portion of its patent portfolio for sale through its exclusive broker, Quinn Pacific.

Provenance’s patent assets can be reviewed at www.TrustedPatents.com.

Media contact:
Linda Biel
Provenance Asset Group
lbiel@provenassets.com
+1.512.695.2027

Provenance-Logo-Tag-Blue-LU.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04pChief Risk Officer Rupp Named to First Citizens Executive Leadership Team
GL
10:03pNYC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Mobile Threat Detection App
BU
10:02pAllscripts to present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
GL
10:02pNISSAN MOTOR : Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Invites the Local Community to Its Second Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Event
AQ
10:02pAclaris Therapeutics Launches Direct-to-Consumer Campaign for ESKATA® (hydrogen peroxide) Topical Solution 40%, (w/w)
GL
10:02pCALIX : to Post Third Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on November 5th
AQ
10:02pChiasma Completes Enrollment of CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Octreotide Capsules in Patients with Acromegaly
GL
10:02pGW PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs
AQ
10:02pParatek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
10:02pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present New Long-Term Data Analyses on INGREZZA® (valbenazine) at the 2018 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3ROYAL MAIL : ROYAL MAIL : shares slide on profit and costs warning
4DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
5TESLA : TESLA : produced 53,000 Model 3s in third quarter - Electrek

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.