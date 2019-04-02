Log in
Providence Gold Mines : Announces Completion of 3-D Modeling of the Providence Vein Drill Targets

04/02/2019 | 10:37am EDT

April 2, 2019

Providence Gold Mines Announces Completion of 3-D Modeling of the Providence Vein Drill Targets

Providence Gold Mines Inc (the 'Company') (TSXV: PHD) is very pleased to announce an update on 3-D modeling of the Providence Gold Vein. The Providence Group of Gold mines are located near Sonora California in the famous Motherlode gold belt. The Providence group of mines has been a historical famous producer and reportedly ceased operations only because of a partnership dispute in 1916 and has been idle until now.

During the road construction delayed by inclement weather the Company as reported on March 5, 2019 the Company commissioned Ray Geo Consulting of Vancouver BC to complete a three-dimensional model of the historical, mined long section using the previously completed 3-D laser imaging of the access adit, surface geology, geochemistry and surface and underground sampling.

John Kowalchuk PGeo VP of Exploration states, 'the weather delays have been unfortunate however, in hindsight it has been beneficial in that we had the time to refine our geological model. This 3-D geological model gives us even more confidence in selecting drill site locations for our upcoming drill program'.

The model and planned drill holes can be viewed on our website at www.providencegold.com.

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P. Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Ronald Coombes'
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-724-2369
Contact: Ronald Coombes
rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:36:12 UTC
