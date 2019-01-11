Log in
Providence Gold Mines : Announces Remmedial Road Work Completed And Access Road For Drilling Update

01/11/2019 | 12:44pm EST

January 11, 2019

Providence Gold Mines 'the Company' is pleased to announce further to its news release of December 18, 2018 that roadwork on its Providence Gold Property continues. We have now completed all the remedial road work and are over half way to completion of our new access road for the upcoming drilling program. Rain has caused a temporary delay and we are expecting to resume road building in a few days. During the shutdown period geological and surface sampling continues which is being technically overseen by Professor Lee Groat of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at University of British Columbia.

The Company is excited about the potential upcoming drilling program planned for its Providence group of historical past producing gold mines located near Sonora California in the famous Mother lode gold belt.

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Ronald Coombes'
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ronald Coombes
Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369
rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 17:43:09 UTC
