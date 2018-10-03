Providence Gold Mines : Change in Board of Directors

October 2, 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: PHD) (the 'Company') announces the resignation of Robert Eadie as a director and Chairman of the Company.

'Mr. Eadie has served on the Board of the Company since its inception in February 2010,' said Ron Coombes, President & CEO of the Company.'On behalf of our shareholders, the Board would like to thank Mr. Eadie for his years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions toward our development and growth.'

