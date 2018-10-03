Log in
Providence Gold Mines : Change in Board of Directors

10/03/2018 | 12:23am CEST

October 2, 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: PHD) (the 'Company') announces the resignation of Robert Eadie as a director and Chairman of the Company.

'Mr. Eadie has served on the Board of the Company since its inception in February 2010,' said Ron Coombes, President & CEO of the Company.'On behalf of our shareholders, the Board would like to thank Mr. Eadie for his years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions toward our development and growth.'

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Ronald Coombes'
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ronald Coombes:(604) 724-2369
rcombes@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 22:22:02 UTC
