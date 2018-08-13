Provident Bancorp : August 13, 2018 - The Provident Participates in Nashua’s Tree Streets Revitalization Initiative

(Bedford, NH., August 13, 2018) - Dave Mansfield, CEO of The Provident Bank, announces The Provident's support of NeighborWorks® Southern New Hampshire's initiative to revitalize Nashua's Tree Streets neighborhood. This project aims to improve the neighborhood by increasing the number of homeowners, improving the physical appearance of the current homes, adding quality affordable rental apartments, and decreasing blight in the area.

The Provident purchased $25,000 in tax credits toward this initiative.

'NeighborWorks® Southern New Hampshire has helped numerous families break the cycle of poverty and improve their financial stability through either homeownership or providing quality affordable rental housing,' comments Mansfield. 'We are happy to contribute to the organization's Tree Street Revitalization project through our tax credit purchase, so that they can help build a stronger community in this neighborhood.'

NeighborWorks® Southern New Hampshire leads the reinvestment and reinvigoration efforts in neighborhoods throughout Manchester, and the Southern New Hampshire region, including the City of Nashua. They work with families to educate them on the homeownership process, and assist them in building financing assets, achieving greater economic security and preserving the quality of their neighborhoods.

Nashua's Tree Street neighborhood is a region of the City that lags in a number of socioeconomic indicators with detrimental effects on residents and businesses living in or associated with the neighborhood. The goal of the Revitalization project is to help revitalize this neighborhood and move it forward from an economic and residential perspective.

'We appreciate the generous support of The Provident Bank, which will help to assure that NeighborWorks® Southern New Hampshire has the financial resources needed to improve the quality of the housing stock and the homeownership rate in Nashua's Tree Streets neighborhood,' states Robert Tourigny, Executive Director of the non-profit organization.

About The Provident

The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for our business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

