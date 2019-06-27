Log in
Provident Bancorp : June 27, 2019 - The Provident Donates $12,000 for The Moore Center's 19th Annual Garden Party

06/27/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

(Portsmouth, NH., June 27, 2019) - Dave Mansfield, CEO of The Provident Bank, is proud to announce the Bank's sponsorship of the 19th annual Moore Center Garden Party held in Manchester, NH on June 20, 2019. The Bank has been a loyal supporter of this signature event for six years. This year's event raised a record $225,000 for The Moore Center's Children's Services and Family Support department as well as The Rising Stars social and advocacy group.

'Pulling together a fundraiser of this magnitude is no small task,' says Mansfield. 'I commend the Moore Center for not only giving hundreds of people an event to remember, but more importantly, I commend them for creating a lasting and positive impact for all the people The Moore Center serves.'

This year's Annual Garden Party was once again held at Brady Sullivan Tower in Manchester, NH. Arthur Sullivan, Principal at Brady Sullivan Properties, Board Chair of The Moore Center, and Provident Bank Board Member, says the Moore Center's Annual Garden Party is one of the most impactful events for the various programs and initiatives taking place at The Moore Center.

'We are grateful to have The Provident's support of The Moore Center every year,' comments Arthur Sullivan. 'The many generous organizations that donate to our cause significantly contribute to the success of our mission to enable individuals with disabilities live fulfilling lives.'

Each year, The Moore Center honors a community leader for their positive impact on the greater Manchester community. The 2019 Moore Center honoree is Dianne Mercier, President of NH People's United Bank.

To learn more about The Moore Center, visit:http://www.moorecenter.org/

About The Provident
The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for our business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

Disclaimer

Provident Bancorp Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 19:19:18 UTC
