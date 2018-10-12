Provident Bancorp : October 12, 2018 - The Provident Bank Named Marquee Sponsor of the New Hampshire Film Festival for 3rd Consecutive Year

(PORTSMOUTH, N.H., October 12, 2018) - Dave Mansfield, CEO of The Provident Bank, is pleased to announce that the bank has returned as the Marquee Sponsor of the New Hampshire Film Festival. This marks the bank's 3rd consecutive year as the top Marquee Sponsor, and the bank's 12th year sponsoring the festival overall.

'The New Hampshire Film Festival is an event that has matured into a successful and highly-anticipated four-day celebration', comments Mansfield. 'Many people, myself included, feel it's the best weekend of the year. It is a lot of fun to experience the energy of an engaged community and the beauty of Portsmouth during the festival. The quality and diversity of the films and parties throughout the weekend are a true testament to the creativity and dedication of the festival organizers. The Portsmouth community and its economy have benefited significantly from their efforts and The Provident Bank is proud to be NHFF's marquee sponsor.'

The New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF), founded in 2001 and held each year in historic downtown Portsmouth, is a four-day long celebration of independent cinema through panels, workshops, networking events and screenings.

'As one of our longest supporters, the Provident Bank was also one of our first fiscal sponsors,' said Nicole Gregg, Executive Director of the NHFF. 'They've been there every step of the way. But really they are much more than just a sponsor to the New Hampshire Film Festival. They are truly a partner. It's been an incredible journey growing this film festival alongside them.'

The Provident donated $16,000 to the New Hampshire Film Festival. As part of this sponsorship, the bank will be sponsoring a new VIP invite only event at 3S Artspace at this year's event.

The NHFF draws as many as 10,000 people each year to its events, which include screenings of more than 100 domestic and international films. The festival, which runs Oct. 11-14, will also feature celebrity guests, filmmakers and a number of film premieres. This year special guests include David Spade, established actor and comedian, and Victoria Arlen, well-known ESPN TV personality, actress and model.

According to the Arts and Economic Prosperity 5 survey, conducted by Americans for the Arts, the city's economy receives more than $58 million annually - making up nearly 50 percent of the state of New Hampshire's $128 million total - from people who come to Portsmouth to enjoy an artistic or cultural event. The survey is conducted every 5 years.

'It's hard to measure just how big of an impact the film festival has on the city each and every year,' Gregg said. 'Anecdotally, it's great seeing the streets filled with pass holders each October and it's gratifying to know that they are visiting shops and dining in restaurants at the same time. The festival has easily contributed well into the million dollar range throughout the course of its history.'

Participating venues include the festival's main stage theater at The Music Hall, the Music Hall Loft, the Moffatt-Ladd House and 3S Artspace.

Festival headquarters will once again be located at the Discover Portsmouth Center, and will also serve as the staging area for press conferences, photos shoots and interviews throughout the four-day celebration.

For more information about this year's New Hampshire Film Festival, visit: https://nhfilmfestival.com/

About The Provident

The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for our business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).