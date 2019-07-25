Provident Financial : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
Company Release - 7/25/20193:11 PMET
RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ('Company') (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the market open on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1093 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 470314.
Contacts:
Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer
Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer
3756 Central Ave.
Riverside, CA 92506
(951) 686-6060
Source: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
