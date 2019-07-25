Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Provident Financial : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:30pm EDT
Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
Company Release - 7/25/20193:11 PMET

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ('Company') (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the market open on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1093 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 470314.

Contacts:
Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer

3756 Central Ave.
Riverside, CA 92506
(951) 686-6060

Source: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 19:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pPrimoris Services Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
04:01pNuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019
GL
04:01pINTEL : Apple to Acquire Majority of Intel's Smartphone Modem Business
BU
04:01pHarvard Bioscience Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:00pBEASLEY BROADCAST : WMGK-FM Midday Maven Debbi Calton to Retire after 36 years on the Philadelphia Airwaves
PU
04:00pENCORE WIRE : 07.25.19 Conference Call Announcement
PU
04:00pSALLY BEAUTY : VERNON FRANÇOIS Collection to Launch Nationwide at Sally Beauty
PR
04:00pThe RealReal Announces Timing of its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call
GL
03:57pKBRA RELEASES COMMENT &NDASH; MUNICIPAL DEFAULT HISTORY : Rating Ceilings Do Not Hold Up
BU
03:55pCOMCAST : Notice of disclosure filed in Exchange Act quarterly and annual reports pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Exchange Act
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group