Provident Healthcare Partners : Advises Southeast Gastro In Its Partnership With Gastro Health

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Gastro, a Birmingham Alabama-based gastroenterology practice with 20 board-certified gastroenterologists, 17 advanced practitioners, 8 locations, and three surgery centers, has partnered with Gastro Health, a leading medical group specializing in digestive health. Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") served as exclusive financial advisor to Southeast Gastro. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Provident has an excellent team of advisors and is very methodical in finding the right partner for its clients. Each gastroenterology practice is different, as is each private equity group; Provident took the time to fully understand what makes our practice unique and then paired us with a like-minded partner while always keeping our best interests in mind," stated Dr. Miles Gresham, President of Southeast Gastro.

"Southeast Gastro's partnership with Gastro Health will facilitate the future growth objectives of the organization allowing Southeast Gastro to continue its expansion across the state of Alabama and Southeastern United States," commented Abe M'Bodj, Senior Analyst for Provident Healthcare Partners.

About Southeast Gastro

Founded in 1976, Southeast Gastro is widely regarded as one of the region's premier resources for the evaluation and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. The practice is comprised of 20 board-certified gastroenterologists and 17 advanced practitioners. Southeast Gastro operates four main clinic locations, four satellite locations, and provides diagnostic and preventive procedures at three surgery centers throughout the Birmingham metropolitan area. For more information, visit https://www.southeastgastro.com/

About Gastro Health

Gastro Health is one of the leading gastroenterology groups in the United States. Gastro Health strives to provide outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience. The Gastro Health care teams utilize technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide a personalized approach to digestive health and overall wellness. For more information, visit www.GastroHealth.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including the gastroenterology sector. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic groups. For more information, visit www.providenthp.com.

