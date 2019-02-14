Provider Behavior Change and Value-Based Incentives: AJMC® Study Says More Can Be Done to Accelerate Healthcare Transformation

The promise of value-based payment (VBP) to transform care delivery in
physician organizations (POs) can be enhanced if policy makers and
providers consider four strategies to push healthcare delivery to the
next level, according to an article in
the February issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®, “Are
Value-Based Incentives Driving Behavior Change to Improve Value?”
The study was conducted in California, a state that has been a
forerunner in creating new ways of trying to deliver better healthcare
at lower cost. The authors, from the RAND Corporation, examined care
delivery changes among POs participating in the Value Based Pay for
Performance program of the California Integrated Healthcare Association,
a multi-stakeholder organization committed to high-value integrated care
that improves quality and affordability for patients.
In interviewing and surveying leaders of 40 multispecialty POs, the
researchers found that while VBP has promoted primary care redesign, its
potential is held back by lack of specialty care redesign, as well as
limitations in current health information technology infrastructure,
lack of physician cost awareness, and inability to influence specialists
who are not exclusive to the PO. Incentives remain small, limiting their
effectiveness in driving the significant changes needed to derive large
improvements in performance.
Transformation could be advanced by strengthening financial incentives
for value; engaging specialists in care redesign and delivering value;
enhancing partnerships among POs, hospitals, and payers to align quality
and cost actions; strengthening information exchange across providers;
and applying other strategies to influence physician behavior.
Addressing those areas can drive behavior change among physicians, which
in turn will help speed healthcare transformation.
“To drive greater transformation in care delivery, broader payment
reform is required to strengthen incentives for value,” said lead author
Cheryl L. Damberg, PhD. “Care delivery is complex, and POs may make
greater progress in achieving more substantial performance improvements
by creating structural supports to assist frontline providers in
delivering appropriate care.”
