Province Spends Billions but Leaves Most Ontarians Behind: CUPE Ontario

03/25/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

CUPE Ontario, the province’s largest union, says the Conservative government’s economic update today missed a critical opportunity to provide immediate financial support for thousands hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO: President of CUPE Ontario, Fred Hahn

WHAT: Responding to the Ontario Government’s economic update.

WHEN: March 25, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Phone or Skype (call 647-220-9739 to be connected)


© Business Wire 2020
