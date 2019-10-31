Provision is now CameraMatics - Driving new Standards in Vehicle and Driver Safety, Globally

Leading vehicle and fleet safety solutions provider Provision has rebranded as CameraMatics. Announcing the change, founder and Director Simon Murray said, ‘We’re delighted to announce that ProVision is now called CameraMatics. As global leaders in vehicle safety solutions, CameraMatics is what we do - it’s who we are. The landmark launch of our new US business is the perfect opportunity to align all our streams under one name and one fresh new website - cameramatics.com.

‘We invented CameraMatics - we are CameraMatics. That’s why ProVision is now known simply as CameraMatics.

‘We’re the same business - the same team, the same award-winning solutions, the same great customer service that the industry expects from us.’

ProVision CameraMatics was set up in Ireland in 2016 when Mervyn O’Callaghan & Simon Murray identified a gap in the data and solutions that fleet managers, manufacturers and insurance companies needed to run fleets of any size safely, optimally and efficiently.

Within a year the company was recognised as the leading provider of CameraMatics and vehicle safety solutions and launched in the UK, winning numerous awards. The opening of the first US office in Richmond (VA) marks an important milestone and the perfect opportunity to rebrand.

CEO & Founder Mervyn O’Callaghan said ‘CameraMatics is a cutting-edge software platform that enables companies to manage fleet and driver risk by improving safety, reducing collisions and operating a safe, compliant fleet. It’s an all-round solution which uses a combination of traditional Telematics and GPS tracking along with in-vehicle video camera vision, collision avoidance technology and smart driver and fleet manager apps. It’s a realtime solution - all data is live and at the fingertips of the Fleet Manager in just three clicks.

‘As of last week we’re known as CameraMatics and our new website cameramatics.com unites our global operations. There you can discover more about our customer-driven solutions for every type of vehicle and every size of fleet. To coincide with the rebrand we’ve launched a number of new features - do contact us to find out more about them.’

To find out more about CameraMatics or book demo, visit www.cameramatics.com or call the London office +44 (0)20 3740 3562

