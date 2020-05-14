Proxfinity : Launches Reliable Contact Tracing Technology

ResCUE smart badge tracks person-to-person interactions free of GPS, WiFi, apps, or smartphones and requires minimal-to-no PII

Proxfinity, creator of the world’s first social hardware for business, today announced ResCUE—a contact tracing platform designed to help any company or organization track whether workplace social distancing guidelines are being followed in real-time, and identify how close a COVID-positive worker has come to other employees. ResCUE is an easy-to-deploy wearable device that, combined with the SaaS backend, informs businesses about the potential level of coronavirus exposure in their workforce, and offers a much more concrete measure of infection-related risk at the enterprise-level than testing alone. It provides a superior, more secure and more private alternative to other solutions that rely on GPS, personal devices, app downloads or always-on WiFi or Bluetooth.

“We’ve essentially been contact tracing for years,” said Lisa Carrel, CEO and Co-Founder of Proxfinity, “but under a different set of circumstances. We invented and designed our entire business and platform to track ONLY person-to-person interactions, without dependency on other tech. Now that businesses need a tool for contact tracing at the enterprise-level to gain proactive, critical insights to protect employees, get smart about operations and curb the spread of COVID-19, our smart badges are the natural answer, and we’re here to help.”

With ResCUE, employees simply place the smart badge around their neck or in their pocket. The device then fulfills only one function: recording if it comes within a certain programmable distance of another badge; when that distance was achieved; and for how long that distance was maintained. Proxfinity’s backend platform then catalogues and analyzes this data via a personalized dashboard. The badges, and the data, can be anonymized—and beyond being worn or carried—do not require personally-identifiable information to operate. ResCUE has a battery life of 3-5 days before requiring recharging, captures and stores data independently, and syncs with the cloud-based SaaS backend only when secure WiFi is available or when docked, offering a simple, reliable means of measuring and enforcing social distance guidelines and known-carrier exposure.

The person-to-person functionality has been proved by Proxfinity’s smart badge and software across hundreds of companies and thousands of employees.

ResCUE will be available starting May 15. For more information about ResCUE or to set up a demo, please visit https://www.proxfinity.com/the-rescue.

About Proxfinity:

Proxfinity has created the world’s first social hardware for business. Its CUE smart badge optimizes wearable technology to match skills and needs between event participants to make the experience better and face-to-face interaction more valuable. Coupled with a SaaS backend platform, companies can optimize data from the event to identify and engage the right networking opportunities. Proxfinity has worked with over 200 companies and improved more than 100,000 business connections. For more information, please visit www.proxfinity.com.

