Proxima Clinical Research, Inc. : Appoints David T. Novotny as Chief Strategy Officer

David T. Novotny was recently named Chief Strategy Officer of Proxima
Clinical Research, Inc., a leader in clinical trial and strategic
services. Mr. Novotny will be a member of the executive management team
and drive the strategy of the organization, particularly in the medical
device sector. “We are fortunate to have someone of David’s caliber and
experience recognize the special things that are happening here and want
to be a part of it,” said Kevin Coker, Co-founder and CEO of Proxima and
formerly the VP of Research Services for McKesson. “We are building an
organization from the ground up to work with the new class of rising
stars,” Mr. Coker added. “He will be an important part of that
foundation.”
Mr. Novotny is a seasoned strategist and clinical executive. He has an
extensive track record of developing successful, innovative teams and
strategies. Mr. Novotny was previously Senior Vice President, Program
Management, Global Head MD&D for Novella, a Quintiles (IQVIA) company.
His experience ranges from R&D to operational management and strategic
build-out activities throughout North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific
market segments. Mr. Novotny will office from Research Triangle Park, NC.
“I am excited and energized to be a part of the Proxima Clinical team.
We are ready to bring a level of service and insight that has not yet
been delivered to clients by the existing CRO supplier market. Being
located in the largest medical center in the world gives us access to a
wide network of doctors and patients. Our location has us in close
proximity to the teams working on the science and technology that will
shape the future of medicine. We plan to extend our service and insights
to all of our clients in an effort to compress timelines, limit our
clients’ spend, and provide them a runway for faster access to the
market,” Mr. Novotny stated.
Proxima Clinical Research, Inc. is a Clinical Research Organization
headquartered within the heart of the Texas Medical Center, the largest
medical center in the world. We provide regulatory consulting,
representation and clinical trial services to emerging companies. For
more information about Proxima visit www.ProximaCRO.com.
