Proxima Clinical Research, Inc. : Appoints David T. Novotny as Chief Strategy Officer

09/24/2018 | 01:01am CEST

David T. Novotny was recently named Chief Strategy Officer of Proxima Clinical Research, Inc., a leader in clinical trial and strategic services. Mr. Novotny will be a member of the executive management team and drive the strategy of the organization, particularly in the medical device sector. “We are fortunate to have someone of David’s caliber and experience recognize the special things that are happening here and want to be a part of it,” said Kevin Coker, Co-founder and CEO of Proxima and formerly the VP of Research Services for McKesson. “We are building an organization from the ground up to work with the new class of rising stars,” Mr. Coker added. “He will be an important part of that foundation.”

Mr. Novotny is a seasoned strategist and clinical executive. He has an extensive track record of developing successful, innovative teams and strategies. Mr. Novotny was previously Senior Vice President, Program Management, Global Head MD&D for Novella, a Quintiles (IQVIA) company. His experience ranges from R&D to operational management and strategic build-out activities throughout North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific market segments. Mr. Novotny will office from Research Triangle Park, NC.

“I am excited and energized to be a part of the Proxima Clinical team. We are ready to bring a level of service and insight that has not yet been delivered to clients by the existing CRO supplier market. Being located in the largest medical center in the world gives us access to a wide network of doctors and patients. Our location has us in close proximity to the teams working on the science and technology that will shape the future of medicine. We plan to extend our service and insights to all of our clients in an effort to compress timelines, limit our clients’ spend, and provide them a runway for faster access to the market,” Mr. Novotny stated.

Proxima Clinical Research, Inc. is a Clinical Research Organization headquartered within the heart of the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical center in the world. We provide regulatory consulting, representation and clinical trial services to emerging companies. For more information about Proxima visit www.ProximaCRO.com.


© Business Wire 2018
