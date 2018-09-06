Proxima Clinical Research, Inc. : Participates in FDA Sponsored Pediatric Medical Device Consortium

The Southwest National Pediatric Device Consortium (SWPDC), anchored by
Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, recently
received a prestigious P50 grant from the U.S. Food & Drug
Administration (FDA). The five-year, $6.75M grant began on Sept. 1.
Proxima Clinical Research, Inc. is honored to be a part of this
consortium.
The SWPDC supports pediatric device innovators with the goal of
addressing the shortage of novel medical devices for children, a public
health problem that has been acknowledged by the FDA. “A great need
currently exists for medical devices designed specifically for
children,” said Dr. Chester Koh, MD founder of SWPDC and lead principal
investigator. “Proxima is a valuable part of our consortium and will
advise participating companies on regulatory and clinical strategies as
well as support the administration process of the consortium,” he
explained.
The SWPDC grant will provide services in several areas: unmet needs
assessment, prototype development, product and technology acceleration
services, and business acceleration services. The SWPDC members will
evaluate and support projects, as well as advise innovators throughout
the total product life cycle. Based on individual project needs, the
consortium will direct investigators to specific resources,
collaborators, and industry experts and will coordinate the services
offered by its member programs to identify, evaluate, and assist
pediatric device projects.
As a member in the SWPDC, Proxima Clinical Research Inc., will support
and advise participating companies on regulatory and clinical strategy
to advance them in their product development. “We are seeing so many
exciting things happen in Houston for emerging medical device companies
such as Johnson & Johnson’s Center for Device Innovation (CDI) and The
Texas Medical Center’s Accelerator (TMCX),” said Jaye Thompson, PhD,
co-founder and COO for Proxima. “Proxima helps emerging companies move
technologies from concept to the patient. We look forward to using our
experience to benefit the underserved pediatric population,” she added.
Proxima Clinical Research, Inc. is a Clinical Research Organization
(CRO) serving emerging companies by providing advisory services and
clinical trial solutions. For more information about Proxima Clinical
Research, Inc. and the Southwest Pediatric Device Consortium, visit www.ProximaCRO.com
and www.swpdc.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006050/en/