Proximo Names Michael Keyes as New Chief Executive Officer

Proximo
Spirits, Inc. today announced that Michael Keyes has been appointed
as President & Chief Executive Officer of Proximo, effective February 4,
2019. In that capacity, Keyes will manage all operations of Proximo and
its affiliates in the United States of America and Canada.
Keyes is a veteran executive with over 30 years of experience in the
distilled spirits industry, including over 10 years as President, North
America Region, for Brown-Forman Corporation. Keyes joined Brown-Forman
in 1991. His service included overseeing the company’s most important
brands as a marketing executive and then serving in management positions
of increasing responsibility for the company’s marketing, sales and
finance functions, both in North America and globally. In all of these
roles, Keyes has generated sustained growth in brand value, sales
performance and financial results.
“Mike is a proven leader with the right skills and experience to lead
our most profitable markets,” said Juan Domingo Beckmann, Chief
Executive Officer of Proximo’s parent company, Becle, S.A.B. de C.V.
Keyes will succeed Michael Cheek, who has overseen Proximo’s operations
on an interim basis since July 2018 and who will continue as a member of
the Becle board of directors. Cheek added, “I have known Mike Keyes for
over 25 years as a man of tremendous talent and integrity. I am thrilled
that Mike has agreed to join us, and that Proximo and its employees,
distributors and business partners will be in such good hands going
forward.”
“I join Proximo at a very exciting time, when the company is performing
strongly thanks to the leadership of the Beckmann family,” said Keyes.
“Proximo has grown rapidly over the past decade, and I look forward to
working with the company’s outstanding management team and distributor
network to build on Proximo’s phenomenal track record of brand
development and commercial success. Proximo already has one of the
strongest brand portfolios in the industry, and is particularly well
positioned in the dynamic, high-growth categories of tequila, Irish
whiskey and North American whiskey. Under my leadership, Proximo will
continue its dual mission of responsible stewardship of iconic legacy
brands and aggressive development of innovative growth brands.”
About Proximo
Proximo is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of quality spirits
that create excitement with every sip. Its extraordinary portfolio of
brands includes the world’s largest selling tequila, Jose Cuervo®,
as well as 1800® Tequila, Bushmills® Irish
Whiskey, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum, Pendleton®
Canadian Whisky, Three Olives® Vodka, Maestro Dobel®
Tequila, Gran Centenario® Tequila, Creyente®
Mezcal, Tincup® American Whiskey, The Sexton®
Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Hangar 1® Vodka, Boodles®
Gin, Owney’s® Rum, Matusalem® Rum, Agavero®
Liqueur, Stranahan’s® Colorado Whiskey, Black Dirt®
Bourbon and Old Camp® Whiskey. Proximo also is the global
distribution partner for Proper No. Twelve™ Irish Whiskey.
About Becle
Proximo is an affiliate of Becle, a globally renowned distilled spirits
company and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Becle’s brand
portfolio has been developed throughout the years to focus on categories
with high growth potential, to target the world’s largest and most
profitable distilled spirits markets and to anticipate key consumer
preferences. Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85
countries.
www.proximospirits.com
©2019
Proximo. Please drink responsibly.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005539/en/