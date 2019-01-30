Proximo Names Michael Keyes as New Chief Executive Officer

Proximo Spirits, Inc. today announced that Michael Keyes has been appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer of Proximo, effective February 4, 2019. In that capacity, Keyes will manage all operations of Proximo and its affiliates in the United States of America and Canada.

Keyes is a veteran executive with over 30 years of experience in the distilled spirits industry, including over 10 years as President, North America Region, for Brown-Forman Corporation. Keyes joined Brown-Forman in 1991. His service included overseeing the company’s most important brands as a marketing executive and then serving in management positions of increasing responsibility for the company’s marketing, sales and finance functions, both in North America and globally. In all of these roles, Keyes has generated sustained growth in brand value, sales performance and financial results.

“Mike is a proven leader with the right skills and experience to lead our most profitable markets,” said Juan Domingo Beckmann, Chief Executive Officer of Proximo’s parent company, Becle, S.A.B. de C.V.

Keyes will succeed Michael Cheek, who has overseen Proximo’s operations on an interim basis since July 2018 and who will continue as a member of the Becle board of directors. Cheek added, “I have known Mike Keyes for over 25 years as a man of tremendous talent and integrity. I am thrilled that Mike has agreed to join us, and that Proximo and its employees, distributors and business partners will be in such good hands going forward.”

“I join Proximo at a very exciting time, when the company is performing strongly thanks to the leadership of the Beckmann family,” said Keyes. “Proximo has grown rapidly over the past decade, and I look forward to working with the company’s outstanding management team and distributor network to build on Proximo’s phenomenal track record of brand development and commercial success. Proximo already has one of the strongest brand portfolios in the industry, and is particularly well positioned in the dynamic, high-growth categories of tequila, Irish whiskey and North American whiskey. Under my leadership, Proximo will continue its dual mission of responsible stewardship of iconic legacy brands and aggressive development of innovative growth brands.”

About Proximo

Proximo is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of quality spirits that create excitement with every sip. Its extraordinary portfolio of brands includes the world’s largest selling tequila, Jose Cuervo®, as well as 1800® Tequila, Bushmills® Irish Whiskey, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum, Pendleton® Canadian Whisky, Three Olives® Vodka, Maestro Dobel® Tequila, Gran Centenario® Tequila, Creyente® Mezcal, Tincup® American Whiskey, The Sexton® Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Hangar 1® Vodka, Boodles® Gin, Owney’s® Rum, Matusalem® Rum, Agavero® Liqueur, Stranahan’s® Colorado Whiskey, Black Dirt® Bourbon and Old Camp® Whiskey. Proximo also is the global distribution partner for Proper No. Twelve™ Irish Whiskey.

About Becle

Proximo is an affiliate of Becle, a globally renowned distilled spirits company and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Becle’s brand portfolio has been developed throughout the years to focus on categories with high growth potential, to target the world’s largest and most profitable distilled spirits markets and to anticipate key consumer preferences. Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85 countries.

www.proximospirits.com

©2019 Proximo. Please drink responsibly.

