PruittHealth : Heightens Precautions to Safeguard Patients, Employees from Coronavirus

NORCROSS, Ga., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there currently are no known coronavirus cases in any PruittHealth locations, leaders of the family-owned health care provider are taking extra precautions to keep patients and employees safe.

Effective immediately, PruittHealth will:

Conduct Onsite Screenings. All PruittHealth locations are screening employees, visitors, vendors, patients, and residents upon entering facilities. No one experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness will be allowed to enter.



Expand Housekeeping Services. The time PruittHealth environmental services and dietary teams spend at each location will be increased by one-third. This additional time spent will be used for continuous cleaning of high-touch service areas.



Limit Visitation. Under guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services, visitors are highly discouraged at all PruittHealth skilled nursing centers to prevent spread of the virus and help protect patients, one of the most vulnerable populations. Limited visiting hours are in effect for immediate family members who wish to visit.



Incentivize a Healthy Workforce. In the event that an active coronavirus case presents, the PruittHealth partners who work their assigned shifts and other shifts as requested, will be eligible for a bonus when their facility is deemed virus-free.



Stock up on Critical Supplies. Each location is preparing for potential supply chain interruptions by increasing the stock of food, supplies and most-prescribed medications.



Suspend Volunteer Services. For the health and safety of our patients, all volunteer activities will be suspended until further notice. Volunteers are invited to maintain contact with residents through use of phone and video calls when feasible.



Activate an Emergency Operations Center. PruittHealth employees, patients, residents, and family members should call 855-742-5983 with any questions about PruittHealth's protocols. Call center hours are 8am – 8pm daily.



Additional Training. Every PruittHealth employee completes two in-services, infection control and COVID-19 training to ensure staff are prepared to effectively care for patients and residents.

"We are living in extraordinary times, and these measures are likely the beginning of adjustments we will make to safeguard our partners, patients and residents," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. "It is an honor and a privilege to care for hometown heroes throughout the Southeast, and the PruittHealth family takes this responsibility seriously."

For more information, visit pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employee partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruitthealth-heightens-precautions-to-safeguard-patients-employees-from-coronavirus-301022674.html

SOURCE PruittHealth