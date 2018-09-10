Pruritus| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the
drug pipeline for pruritus.
The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under
investigation within the defined data collection period to treat
pruritus.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005840/en/
Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for the treatment of pruritus, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Pruritus: Market overview
Pruritus, commonly known as itch, is an irritation in the skin that
creates a sensation that makes the patient want to scratch. Pruritus can
occur in any part of the body and is generally associated with dry skin.
Pruritus is often followed by rash, however, in generalized itch, no
rashes or specific skin changes were observed.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Pruritus
is an unpleasant sensory experience, and it is often advised to avoid
continuous scratching to prevent adverse effects, which can lead to
chronic pruritus. It can be caused by many indications, such as atopic
dermatitis and psoriasis. It can increase over time due to emotional
problems such as stress and anxiety.”
Pruritus: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the pruritus market based on
therapies employed (monotherapy and monotherapy+combination therapy),
RoA (oral, topical, subcutaneous, topical+subcutaneous, inhalation,
intradermal, and oral+intravenous), therapeutic modality (small
molecule, peptide, monoclonal antibody, and biological), targets (opioid
receptor, neurokinin 1 receptor, GABAA receptor, IBAT and others), MoA
(opioid receptor agonists, neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists, GABAA
receptor modulator, IBAT inhibitor and others), geographical
segmentation (US, Japan, Canada, Poland, and others) and recruitment
status (active, not recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Based on therapeutic modality, more than 55% of the molecules that are
being investigated for the treatment of pruritus are small molecules.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005840/en/