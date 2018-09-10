Log in
Pruritus| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for pruritus. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat pruritus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005840/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for the treatment of pruritus, ...

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for the treatment of pruritus, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Pruritus: Market overview

Pruritus, commonly known as itch, is an irritation in the skin that creates a sensation that makes the patient want to scratch. Pruritus can occur in any part of the body and is generally associated with dry skin. Pruritus is often followed by rash, however, in generalized itch, no rashes or specific skin changes were observed.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Pruritus is an unpleasant sensory experience, and it is often advised to avoid continuous scratching to prevent adverse effects, which can lead to chronic pruritus. It can be caused by many indications, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. It can increase over time due to emotional problems such as stress and anxiety.”

Pruritus: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the pruritus market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and monotherapy+combination therapy), RoA (oral, topical, subcutaneous, topical+subcutaneous, inhalation, intradermal, and oral+intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, peptide, monoclonal antibody, and biological), targets (opioid receptor, neurokinin 1 receptor, GABAA receptor, IBAT and others), MoA (opioid receptor agonists, neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists, GABAA receptor modulator, IBAT inhibitor and others), geographical segmentation (US, Japan, Canada, Poland, and others) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 55% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of pruritus are small molecules.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

  • Drugs under development
  • Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

  • Therapies employed
  • RoA
  • Therapeutic modality
  • Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

  • Recruitment status
  • Gender
  • Age

Key Companies

  • Type of players
  • Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

