Pruritus| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for pruritus. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat pruritus.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Pruritus: Market overview

Pruritus, commonly known as itch, is an irritation in the skin that creates a sensation that makes the patient want to scratch. Pruritus can occur in any part of the body and is generally associated with dry skin. Pruritus is often followed by rash, however, in generalized itch, no rashes or specific skin changes were observed.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Pruritus is an unpleasant sensory experience, and it is often advised to avoid continuous scratching to prevent adverse effects, which can lead to chronic pruritus. It can be caused by many indications, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. It can increase over time due to emotional problems such as stress and anxiety.”

Pruritus: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the pruritus market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and monotherapy+combination therapy), RoA (oral, topical, subcutaneous, topical+subcutaneous, inhalation, intradermal, and oral+intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, peptide, monoclonal antibody, and biological), targets (opioid receptor, neurokinin 1 receptor, GABAA receptor, IBAT and others), MoA (opioid receptor agonists, neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists, GABAA receptor modulator, IBAT inhibitor and others), geographical segmentation (US, Japan, Canada, Poland, and others) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 55% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of pruritus are small molecules.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

