Psychiatric Medical Care Announces New Executive and Board Member Appointments to Meet Accelerated Growth Demand

Psychiatric Medical Care, LLC (PMC), the leading behavioral health management company focused on providing access to behavioral healthcare primarily within underserved rural markets, announced the appointment of Bob Zagerman, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Dustin Davis, MHA, Vice President of Inpatient Operations, Maggie Music, Vice President of Human Resources, and Brent Turner, Board of Directors Member.

J.R. Greene, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of PMC, said, “During these unprecedented times, PMC continues to make significant investments for growth with the goal of providing the best possible care to our patients nationwide. Our growth has created several new positions on our executive leadership team as our inpatient division and human resources teams expand. I am pleased to welcome the expertise of Bob, Dustin, Maggie and Brent.”

Bob Zagerman, CPA, PMC’s New CFO

Bob Zagerman, CPA, brings nearly 30 years of behavioral health finance experience to PMC, most recently having served as the Operations CFO at Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) in Franklin, TN. Prior to Acadia, Zagerman was the CFO at a series of behavioral health hospitals in Pennsylvania, including First Hospital Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital in Fort Washington, and Foundations Behavioral Health in Doylestown. He also worked for the nationally recognized eating disorder program, The Renfrew Center, and a Community Mental Health / Intellectual Disabilities agency, both in Philadelphia.

Dustin Davis, MHA, Vice President of Inpatient Operations

Dustin Davis, MHA, joins PMC with over 20 years of executive healthcare management experience. Prior to joining PMC, Davis served in executive roles that cross a multitude of healthcare sectors. Most recently, he served as Market Chief Executive Officer for Springstone in Houston, Texas. Prior to that, Davis served as Chief Executive Officer for Universal Health Services in the State of Virginia as well as in the State of Florida.

Maggie Music, Vice President of Human Resources

Maggie Music’s human resources experience crosses over various lines of business including physician-owned medical groups, hospital operations, and ambulatory surgery centers. In those leadership roles, Music and her teams partnered closely with business leaders to design people and culture strategies that accelerated performance and team member engagement. With over 15 years of healthcare experience, Music has a passion for developing HR teams and offering operationally focused HR leadership.

Brent Turner, PMC’s New Board Member

Brent Turner is the former President of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC), having served as President since joining Acadia in 2011. Prior to joining Acadia, he served as the Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration of Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.

Turner currently serves on the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) and previously served as Chairman of the National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH). Turner graduated from Vanderbilt University and received his MBA from Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

Greene added, “We are proud to have Brent join our board. His many years of experience in behavioral healthcare will bring immense value to us as we continue to grow and provide increased access to care for our patients.”

ABOUT PSYCHIATRIC MEDICAL CARE

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, PMC is a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company's services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www.psychmc.com.

