PubMatic Announces Three Strategic Additions To The Management Ranks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital technology company PubMatic , has announced the addition of three industry veterans to strengthen its management ranks in New York City. Chris Gurciullo is Regional Vice President of Advertiser Solutions, Manny Montilla is Vice President of Publisher Development US, and Ranee Soundara is Vice President of Product Marketing. The new additions are a part of PubMatic’s expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company’s headcount has grown significantly over the past year, with current plans to increase globally by 5% in the first half of 2020.

PubMatic continues to add to its team across every layer of the company as they support a robust publisher business and a growing advertiser business across channels including mobile, video, CTV and display. These strategic new hires will also be valuable as the company rolls out new capabilities that will further expand its reach in the coming months.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Chris, Manny, and Ranee to our management ranks. All three have proven leadership capabilities that will serve us well as well as we continue to expand our offering in 2020,” said Rajeev Goel, Co-founder and CEO of PubMatic. “Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, PubMatic is growing and maintains a strong position in the market that our clients can rely on over the long term.”

Chris Gurciullo, Regional Vice President of Advertiser Solutions, is responsible for growing PubMatic’s advertiser business in the U.S., working directly with advertisers that have in-housed their programmatic supply strategies. In his previous role as Managing Director of Media at Dunnhumby, he led the North American digital advertising business and brings over a decade of demand-side programmatic experience.

Manny Montilla, Vice President of Publisher Development, leads the U.S. publisher sales team and is responsible for driving the success of PubMatic’s multi-channel, video, enterprise, mobile and CTV publisher account acquisition efforts. Before this position, Manny was Vice President of Product Health at Oath (now Verizon Media Group) where he delivered +40% year-over-year revenue growth.

Ranee Soundara, Vice President of Product Marketing, leads the product marketing team to drive the development and implementation of global Go-to-Market strategy for the PubMatic platform. In her most recent role as Vice President of Marketing at Informion, she advanced the company’s AI-powered customer retention platform to help mobile marketers humanize the app engagement experience.

“Chris, Manny, and Ranee are goal-oriented, result-driven leaders that will innovate with their teams,” said Jeff Hirsch, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are excited to add these incredible talents to our growing team to help drive success for PubMatic, and more importantly, for our customers.”

