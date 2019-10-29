Log in
PubPlus Certified As Snapchat Ads Partner

10/29/2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubPlus, the leading revenue attribution platform for content publishers, today announced that it has been certified as a Snapchat Ads Partner.

The Snapchat Partners program recognizes industry-leading companies that help advertisers connect with the Snapchat community in creative new ways. From pre-campaign strategy to creative execution and beyond, Snapchat partners are certified for their ability to provide the expertise and in-house talent to help manage campaigns on behalf of marketers. Their hands-on support leads to more effective execution, optimization, and analysis of advertising campaigns on Snapchat.

The certification reflects the depth of expertise that PubPlus brings to working with publishers. PubPlus takes an in-depth, consultative approach to helping publishers use the PubPlus revenue attribution platform to boost profitability through paid content promotion.

“This certification is the latest extension of PubPlus’ commitment to providing publishers with diversified channels for profitable content distribution,” said Gil Bar-Tur, CEO of PubPlus. “Snapchat remains one of the most critical channels for this kind of profitable growth.”

To learn more, visit https://www.pubplus.com/

About PubPlus
PubPlus provides a technology platform and a first class, no hassle service that maximizes publishers’ ROI and scales their content on the most profitable channels. This way, publishers can focus on creating great content, and we ensure that it makes them money.

About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

Contact
Alex Wolf
WIT Strategy for PubPlus
awolf@witstrategy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
