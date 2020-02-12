Log in
Public Entity Specialist Carleen Patterson Joins Alliant

02/12/2020 | 12:56pm EST

Dallas-based professional brings specialized public entity and higher education focus

Carleen Patterson, one of the nation’s foremost authorities on public entity risk management, has joined Alliant as First Vice President, Practice Leader within the company’s Public Entity Group. Based in Alliant’s Dallas office, Carleen will provide innovative insurance and risk management solutions to large governmental and higher education clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carleen to Alliant,” said Daniel J. Howell, Sr. Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. “While she is strategically located in Texas, her expertise and knowledge are national in scope and will help further our offerings across the country.”

Patterson is regarded for her property and casualty expertise for large governmental and higher education clients. Additionally, she has experience working with city, county, and state governments, as well as school districts, from coast-to-coast. In her new role, Patterson will serve as a national resource to existing clients and prospects.

Prior to joining Alliant, Patterson was a Managing Director with a global insurance brokerage firm. Patterson earned a bachelor’s degree in education from The University of South Dakota and holds Associate in Risk Management (ARM), Associate in Risk Management for Public Entities (ARM-P), Certified Risk Manager (CRM), and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designations. Additionally, she has been named a Power Broker® in the public entity and education sector by Risk & Insurance magazine.

Patterson can be reached at (214) 973-9811 or at Carleen.Patterson@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including agriculture, aviation, construction, energy and marine, environmental, financial institutions, healthcare, law firms, public entities, real estate, and tribal nations. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2020
