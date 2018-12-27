Public Financial : Declaration of Second Interim Dividend for 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of the announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of the Company has today declared the second interim dividend of HK$0.17 per share for the year ending 31 December 2018 to be payable in cash on Friday, 22 February 2019.

Second Interim Dividend for 2018

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Public Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") has today declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.17 per share for the year ending 31 December 2018. The dividend will be payable in cash on Friday, 22 February 2019 to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members on Friday, 1 February 2019.

The dividend as declared above should not be taken as an indication of the level of profit for the year ending 31 December 2018.

Closure of Register of Members

The register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 30 January 2019 to Friday, 1 February 2019, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the second interim dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 29 January 2019.

＊ For identification purpose only