Public Financial : Monthly Return (December 2018)

01/06/2019 | 10:44pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPublic Financial Holdings Limited 07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

626

Description :PUBLIC FIN HOLDBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

Nil

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

2,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

2,000,000,000

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

HK$200,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,097,917,618

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,097,917,618

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A N/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Public Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 03:43:06 UTC
