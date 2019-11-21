Public Financial : RE-ORGANISATION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE INTO NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Log in
RE-ORGANISATION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE INTO NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

11/21/2019 | 04:51am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of the announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RE-ORGANISATION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE INTO

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Public Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that after taking into consideration the applicable rules and regulatory requirements and in order to streamline the structure of Board Committees and enhance the operations efficiency, the respective Nomination Committees ("NCs") and Remuneration Committees ("RCs") of the Company and of its principal subsidiaries, Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Public Finance Limited, will be re-organised as Nomination and Remuneration Committees with the same Chairman and the same composition of members as the existing NCs and RCs with effect from 1 January 2020.

By Order of the Board

Tan Yoke Kong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Tan Sri Dato' Sri Dr. Teh Hong Piow, Mr. Quah Poh Keat, Dato' Chang Kat Kiam and Mr. Chong Yam Kiang as Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Tan Yoke Kong and Mr. Lee Huat Oon as Executive Directors, and Mr. Lai Wan, Mr. Lee Chin Guan and Mr. Tang Wing Chew as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Public Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:50:08 UTC
