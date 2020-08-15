Public Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock
will announce that Public Health England (PHE) will be scrapped
and replaced by a new body specifically designed to protect
England against a pandemic by early next month, The Telegraph
newspaper reported.
Hancock will announce a merger of the pandemic response work
of PHE with NHS test and trace into a new body, called the
National Institute for Health Protection, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/3fZLmE6.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)