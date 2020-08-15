Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Public Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce that Public Health England (PHE) will be scrapped and replaced by a new body specifically designed to protect England against a pandemic by early next month, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Hancock will announce a merger of the pandemic response work of PHE with NHS test and trace into a new body, called the National Institute for Health Protection, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/3fZLmE6. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pPublic Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph
RE
05:02pPublic Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph
RE
04:18pUae apex signs strategic trade agreement with israeli tera group to develop covid-19 research - stat news agency wam
RE
04:08pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : members ratify new contact at Cumberland mine, West Virginia prep plants
PU
04:03pHAWAII DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Grants and Loans for Farmers and Ranchers
PU
03:43pYale's COVID-19 saliva test used in NBA gets FDA OK for emergencies
RE
02:58pSouth African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall
RE
02:18pSouth African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall
RE
02:18pRestrictions on international travel to and from south africa will remain in place - ramaphosa
RE
02:17pSouth africa will lift alcohol ban, cigarette ban and allow restaurants and taverns to return to normal, subject to restrictions - ramaphosa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cabin crew union members back cost cut deal
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days
3LG CHEM, LTD. : China's CATL is developing new EV battery with no nickel, cobalt, executive says
4APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Faces Canada Antitrust Probe -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group