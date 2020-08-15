Public Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock
will announce that Public Health England (PHE) will be scrapped
and replaced by a new body specifically designed to protect the
country against a pandemic by early next month, The Telegraph
newspaper reported.
Hancock will announce a merger of the pandemic response work
of PHE with the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace
into a new body, called the National Institute for Health
Protection, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/3fZLmE6.
The move is aimed at bringing together the science expertise
at PHE and scale of the NHS Test and Trace operation in one new
body, so that the country can be prepared to stop a second
coronavirus spike this autumn, according to the Telegraph.
"The National Institute for Health Protection's goal will be
simple: to ensure that Britain is one of the best equipped
countries in the world to fight the pandemic," a senior minister
told the Telegraph.
The newspaper added that the change will be "effective"
within the next month but it will take until the spring to
formally complete the organisational change.
The new institute will be modelled on the Robert Koch
Institute, Germany's public health agency, which played a
pivotal role in responding to the pandemic, according to the
newspaper.
PHE has come under increasing scrutiny in Britain for its
handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The government adopted a new
way of counting fatalities after concerns were raised that the
old method followed by PHE overstated them.
