Public Health Groups File Suit Against EPA to Overturn Its Denial of Their Right to Know Petition to Require Reporting on Asbestos Importation and Use

EPA Sides with Industry in Refusing to Require Chemical Data Reporting
to Protect the Public from Deadly Asbestos
The
Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent
nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, filed
suit in the US District Court for the Northern District of
California to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA)
denial of its Right
to Know Petition on asbestos. EPA’s petition denial means that
the Agency will fail to collect information from industry necessary to
assess the ongoing risks from deadly asbestos and inform the public of
the continuing threat of asbestos exposure in the US. Four other public
health groups joined ADAO as plaintiffs.
Linda Reinstein, ADAO President and CEO, stated, “Annually, nearly
40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-related diseases and
exposure continues. Scientific literature confirms that asbestos is a
known human carcinogen and there is no safe level of exposure. We cannot
afford to stand by while EPA irresponsibly abdicates its duty to protect
public health and consumer safety. Americans have the right to know how
much asbestos is present in their homes, schools, workplaces, and
communities; where it’s being used; and the potential for exposure to
workers and the public. It’s past time for asbestos importers and users,
like the chlor-alkali industry, to disclose to EPA and the public the
hundreds of tons of asbestos that they use in manufacturing and the
products they distribute in commerce. Without this information, EPA’s
career scientists won’t have the tools to assess the risk and take
responsible action to prevent exposure.”
The original petition from the public health groups was filed under
section 21 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) on September 26,
2018 and denied by EPA on December 21, 2018. Along with other
information, the petition asked EPA to require reporting on consumer
products containing asbestos-contaminated talc. Recent media reports
have highlighted the dangers of such products, which have been widely
used in baby powder and other consumer applications. EPA has made no
effort to gather information on these products and address their risks.
Bob Sussman, counsel for ADAO and a former EPA official, noted,
“EPA’s petition denial is another unfortunate example of its failure to
live up to the important public health goals of Congress when it amended
the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) in 2016. The petition denial is
a weak and irresponsible response to the compelling case we made for the
need for comprehensive and current information about asbestos to meet
the requirements of the law, and fully inform the public.”
The original petition from ADAO and other groups demonstrated that,
because asbestos was exempt from EPA reporting regulations, the largest
asbestos importer in the US, Occidental Chemical Corporation, had failed
to notify EPA of the amounts of asbestos it was importing.
Commenting on EPA’s failure to acknowledge or correct this loophole, Ms.
Reinstein said that: “We urge EPA Administrator Wheeler to
reconsider his indefensible position and eliminate the loophole that
exempts asbestos from the same reporting requirements that apply to
thousands of other chemicals.”
On January 31, 2019, Attorneys General from 14 states and the District
of Columbia filed a similar
petition, also under section 21 of TSCA, to require reporting and
disclosure of critical information about asbestos importation, use, and
exposure. Concurrent with the states’ filing, ADAO asked Administrator
Wheeler to reverse his denial of the ADAO petition and submitted an extensive
rebuttal of EPA’s grounds for rejecting the petition.
The groups joining ADAO as plaintiffs are the American Public Health
Association (APHA), Center for Environmental Health (CEH), Environmental
Health Strategies Center (EHSC), and the Environmental Working Group
(EWG).
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by
asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest
non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to providing asbestos victims and
concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy,
and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about
the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and
protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005329/en/