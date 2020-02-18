Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Public Information Bulletin – 18/02/2020

02/18/2020 | 04:45pm EST

Please beware  of  disinformation  regarding  the  current  fuel situation, published  by non-NOC  sources. Please  treat  this  report as the  only  source of  accurate  and  updated  information.   

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms a drop in production as a result of the blockade of ports and pipelines to the current level of 123,537 b/d, as of Tuesday February 18, 2020, with losses exceeding 1 billion USD  at  1,736,396,208 USD.   NOC  renew s its call for all blockades to be lifted to allow the corporation to resume production immediately, for the sake of Libya and its people.   

Vital facilities in Tripoli and some surrounding areas, as well as in Southern regions, are still facing supply shortages due to the security situation.  Fuel vessels have evacuated urgently from Tripoli port today after projectiles struck meters away from a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker discharging in the port.

NOC continues to supply hydrocarbons to the Central and Eastern regions in sufficient  quantities to meet the transport and domestic  needs of citizens. A  gasoline  tanker  is  preparing to discharge at Benghazi port  today, while another diesel tanker is expected to arrive at the port tomorrow. The city of Tobruk and the rest of the Eastern region is being supplied directly from Benghazi.   

As part of its commitment to transparency, NOC will continue to publish data on fuel stocks in the Central, Eastern and Southern regions as well as details of shipments, to inform citizens of fuel availability in their area.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:44:03 UTC
