Please beware of disinformation regarding the current fuel situation, published by non-NOC sources. Please treat this report as the only source of accurate and updated information.

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms a drop in production as a result of the blockade of ports and pipelines to the current level of 123,537 b/d, as of Tuesday February 18, 2020, with losses exceeding 1 billion USD at 1,736,396,208 USD. NOC renew s its call for all blockades to be lifted to allow the corporation to resume production immediately, for the sake of Libya and its people.

Vital facilities in Tripoli and some surrounding areas, as well as in Southern regions, are still facing supply shortages due to the security situation. Fuel vessels have evacuated urgently from Tripoli port today after projectiles struck meters away from a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker discharging in the port.

NOC continues to supply hydrocarbons to the Central and Eastern regions in sufficient quantities to meet the transport and domestic needs of citizens. A gasoline tanker is preparing to discharge at Benghazi port today, while another diesel tanker is expected to arrive at the port tomorrow. The city of Tobruk and the rest of the Eastern region is being supplied directly from Benghazi.

As part of its commitment to transparency, NOC will continue to publish data on fuel stocks in the Central, Eastern and Southern regions as well as details of shipments, to inform citizens of fuel availability in their area.