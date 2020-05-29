Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2019-2023 | Demand of Digital Signatures to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the public key infrastructure (PKI) market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is moderately concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CETIS d.d., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO GlobalSign Ltd., Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Sectigo Ltd., Thales Group, Unisys Corp., and WISeKey International Holding Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand of digital signatures will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The demand of digital signatures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market is segmented as below:

■ Deployment

■ Cloud

■ On-premise

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ Europe

■ MEA

■ North America

■ South America

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our public key infrastructure (PKI) market report covers the following areas:

■ Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market size

■ Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market trends

■ Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing use of HSMs to strengthen PKI security as one of the prime reasons driving the public key infrastructure (PKI) market growth during the next few years.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the public key infrastructure (PKI) market, including some of the vendors such as CETIS d.d., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO GlobalSign Ltd., Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Sectigo Ltd., Thales Group, Unisys Corp., and WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the public key infrastructure (PKI) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist public key infrastructure (PKI) market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of public key infrastructure (PKI) market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

