Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Public Notice:Fake Bank of Mauritius communiqué circulating on social media platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:40am EST

08 November 2019

It has come to the notice of the Bank of Mauritius (Bank) that a fake communiqué entitled 'Staff Communiqué - In the matter of the Mauritius General Elections' and purporting to emanate from the Bank has been posted on Facebook. The fake communiqué allegedly reports, amongst others, that the Bank will be open for normal business on Friday 8 November 2019. The post and screenshots of the page were subsequently shared on other social media platforms.

The Bank advises members of the public that this communiqué was never issued by nor emanated from the Bank. The only public notice on the special banking hours for today Friday 8 November 2019 was issued by the Bank on Monday 4 November 2019 stating, inter alia, that the Bank will remain open to the public until 14:00 hours on Friday 8 November 2019.

Members of the public are hereby requested to exercise caution when sharing such posts and to verify the accuracy of such information. The Bank wishes to underline that any official communication from the Bank is posted on the Bank of Mauritius website (www.bom.mu) and/or formally published in newspapers.

The Bank has reported the matter to the Police for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:38:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:10aBANK OF ENGLAND : Minutes of the Meeting of the Court of Directors...
PU
10:10aEXCLUSIVE : Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba's eyes $15 billion late November listing - sources
RE
10:07aEXCLUSIVE : Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba's eyes $15 bln late Nov listing - sources
RE
10:03aMalaysia surprises with first cut in banks' reserve ratio in three years
RE
10:03aKenyan shilling firmer on offshore investor inflows
RE
10:02aChina's Alibaba invests $3.3 billion to raise stake in logistics unit Cainiao
RE
10:02aLloyd's of London to create single governing body from June 2020
RE
10:00aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
3China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont hit by Hong Kong protests, online distributor losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group