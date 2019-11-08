Public Notice:Fake Bank of Mauritius communiqué circulating on social media platforms

08 November 2019

It has come to the notice of the Bank of Mauritius (Bank) that a fake communiqué entitled 'Staff Communiqué - In the matter of the Mauritius General Elections' and purporting to emanate from the Bank has been posted on Facebook. The fake communiqué allegedly reports, amongst others, that the Bank will be open for normal business on Friday 8 November 2019. The post and screenshots of the page were subsequently shared on other social media platforms.

The Bank advises members of the public that this communiqué was never issued by nor emanated from the Bank. The only public notice on the special banking hours for today Friday 8 November 2019 was issued by the Bank on Monday 4 November 2019 stating, inter alia, that the Bank will remain open to the public until 14:00 hours on Friday 8 November 2019.

Members of the public are hereby requested to exercise caution when sharing such posts and to verify the accuracy of such information. The Bank wishes to underline that any official communication from the Bank is posted on the Bank of Mauritius website (www.bom.mu) and/or formally published in newspapers.

The Bank has reported the matter to the Police for investigation and subsequent prosecution.