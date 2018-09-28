Public-Private Coalition Creates Autonomous Mobility Initiative to Test Grand Rapids Readiness

Nine Michigan companies and the city of Grand Rapids have come together
to form a unique coalition that will place autonomous vehicles on City
streets in March 2019. The Grand Rapids Autonomous Mobility Initiative
is the next big step to prove that civic infrastructure can support the
ever-evolving, ever-expanding operational capabilities of the rapidly
approaching autonomous vehicle market.
The Grand Rapids Autonomous Mobility Initiative will bring four May
Mobility six-seat, electric shuttles to the streets of downtown Grand
Rapids from March 2019 - March 2020. This first-of-its-kind coalition
brings together enterprise and infrastructure to gather and analyze
critical information to understand the usage of autonomous vehicles and
their environments. The fleet will operate complementary to the City’s
existing DASH transportation fleet. Shuttles will be free for riders.
Consisting of internationally renowned companies including May Mobility,
Consumers Energy, Faurecia, Gentex, Rockford Construction, Seamless and
Steelcase, and public organizations including the city of Grand Rapids
and Start Garden, the coalition supporting the Grand Rapids Autonomous
Mobility Initiative includes the people who design and build the
environments we live, work and move in every day.
“The city of Grand Rapids is the best, real-world testing ground for new
and future mobility technologies, and our city is proving that today
with this unique public-private mobility partnership,” said Josh
Naramore, the City’s Mobile GR Parking Services manager. “Grand Rapids
has a long history of bringing together urban planning and applied
innovation to create a city that works for all people, including
residents, visitors and business alike.”
The Grand Rapids Autonomous Mobility Initiative will operate on a
3.2-mile section of the City’s existing DASH West bus route, which
provides access to both downtown Grand Rapids and the City’s West Side
and Heartside business districts. The route includes 22 stops, 30
traffic lights and 12 turns, including three left turns. As a
commuter-driven service, the DASH West provides connectivity to more
than 10 City-owned parking lots and points of interest that include:
David D. Hunting YMCA, Kendall College of Art & Design, Grand Rapids
Children's Museum, Van Andel Arena and Bridge Street Market.
“Across the U.S., cities are seeking cost-effective, safe, and reliable
transportation services that will improve congestion and convert cities
into more livable and green spaces. Self-driving shuttles are a great
solution,” said Edwin Olson, founder and CEO of May Mobility. “As we
strive to make transportation that is more accessible and convenient,
we’re thrilled to be working with the city of Grand Rapids and partners
to accelerate a path toward a future where the people of Grand Rapids
can drive less and live more.”
Unlike any autonomous project of its kind, the Grand Rapids Autonomous
Mobility Initiative will achieve the type of systems integrations and
learnings in months, what would normally take years. Fleet operations
for the May Mobility vehicles will be housed at Rockford Construction’s
West Side offices within Circuit West, an area that boasts an innovative
electric generation and distribution system. This will also create a
direct local connection between the vehicles and the community. The
coalition will host conversations with community stakeholders to
thoughtfully and intentionally address accessibility of the vehicles.
“May Mobility’s technology is changing how we drive, how we navigate,
how we get around. People are an integral component of this equation,
and the Initiative can provide context for the ways autonomous
technology integrates with our essential community systems, including
employment, health care, housing, entertainment and retail,” said Mike
Morin, principal of Start Garden and Seamless. “Unlike any other
arrangement of its kind, our public-private coalition will test and
inform safe, effective and convenient autonomous public transportation
and prepare it to be deployed in other parts of our world.”
The Grand Rapids Autonomous Mobility Initiative will focus on three
areas during its operation:
Feasibility: Little research has been done on the impact of
mobility on our cities, yet every change in transport technology has
transformed them. The autonomous vehicle initiative is designed to gain
insight and understand how it impacts existing urban structures.
Accessibility: Address how autonomous vehicles improve or impact
mobility for the elderly and people with disabilities, and explore
solutions around design of interiors and the urban environment to
facilitate accessibility.
Community: Prepare the local community and neighborhoods for the
effects of autonomous mobility. This is a priority for the initiative
and will include open sessions for community stakeholders for community
visioning, goal setting, plan making and recommendations for public
investments.
The coalition’s approach will include partnering with developers, urban
planners, accessibility experts and community stakeholders to understand
their needs and design solutions that will build trust and capability
with the autonomous technology created by May Mobility.
About May Mobility
May Mobility is unlocking a better life today through self-driving
transportation. We deliver solutions that work in today’s communities to
accelerate the path toward a future where people can drive less and live
more. May Mobility’s founders bring unparalleled expertise in academia,
innovation and the auto industry, counting University of Michigan’s
APRIL lab, MIT, the DARPA Urban Challenge, Ford, GM, and Toyota among
recent experience. Their goal is to realize a world where self-driving
systems increase the reliability of transportation, make the roads much
safer, and encourage better land use in order to foster more green,
vibrant, and livable spaces. The company’s investors include BMW i
Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Maven Ventures,
SV Angel, Tandem Ventures, Trucks Ventures, and YCombinator. For more
information, visit maymobility.com.
About the City of Grand Rapids
The City of Grand Rapids provides a full range of services to residents,
students and visitors. Grand Rapids is a diverse and culturally rich
community of nearly 200,000 residents located along the banks of the
Grand River, 30 miles east of Lake Michigan. It is the second-largest
city in Michigan and serves as the county seat of Kent County and the
economic engine for the western part of the state. Grand Rapids has been
recognized nationally for its quality of life and named one of the 25
best places to live in the U.S. It also has been touted among the best
cities to start a career, raise a family and retire, among others. Stay
connected with City news, events and information at grandrapidsmi.us, facebook.com/CityofGrandRapids,
twitter.com/CityGrandRapids and instagram.com/citygrandrapids.
About Start Garden and Seamless
Start Garden is an unconventional regional startup ecosystem, which
brings together financial, intellectual and social capital to
entrepreneurs by connecting them to resources critical to their
growth-stage. Seamless IoT is the nation's leading multi-industry,
multi-channel, proof-of-concept laboratory for our connected economy. It
unites startup and enterprise in a non-residential engagement with
global leaders of industries including: mobility, retail, health and
home. Start Garden and Seamless are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
More at startgarden.com
and seamlessIoT.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005569/en/