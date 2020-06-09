Log in
Public Safety Agencies Now Able to Monitor Performance, Reduce Liability With One Solution

06/09/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

TAMPA, FL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for public safety agencies and other critical industries, is releasing an all-new application for assessing live skill demonstrations.

Now available through Vector’s TargetSolutions brand, Vector Evaluations+ allows public safety agencies to document an individual’s skill assessment and take in-app videos to accurately record proficiencies and review them as learning aids. In addition to video evidence of personnel’s competencies, evaluators can custom-build skill sheets with a variety of answer field options and verify the evaluation via eSignatures.

“The ability to not only evaluate live skill demonstrations but also review one’s performance via videos is an invaluable learning tool,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions. “Vector Evaluations+ is a total talent management solution for public safety agencies to identify areas of improvement, enhance skill sets, and determine readiness for career growth.”

Integrated with TargetSolutions’ learning management system (LMS), Vector Evaluations+ can assist in the fulfillment of task books and management of training progress. The ability to track and analyze hands-on skill demonstrations creates another metric for monitoring performance and reduces liability.

To learn more about this exciting new product, please check online at https://www.targetsolutions.com/vector-evaluations-live-skill-demonstrations/

About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and record-keeping solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited online training courses, cutting-edge software applications, and dynamic performance management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant. For more information, visit www.targetsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/TargetSolutions.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.  Follow us on twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

Kara Schafer
Vector Solutions
8138642664
kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
