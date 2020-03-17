Public Sector IT Executives Say Smart > Lucky This St. Patrick's Day

75% report their agency is not moving to cloud aggressively enough; but Cloud Smart is helping

MeriTalk, a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of government IT, today announced the results of its new report, “Smart > Lucky: Pillars to Fed and SLED Cloud Success.” The study, underwritten by Dell Technologies and Microsoft, is based on a survey of 300 Federal, state, local, and higher education (SLED) IT decision makers familiar with their agency’s cloud progress. The report catalogs Fed and SLED leaders’ experiences managing cloud risk, rethinking acquisition options to accelerate adoption, and cultivating a culture of change.

Seventy-five percent of respondents say they want to move more aggressively to the cloud – and Fed (71 percent) and SLED (57 percent) IT leaders agree the new Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, Cloud Smart, is accelerating cloud adoption.

Fed and SLED IT leaders agree that a hybrid IT model is the most effective approach – one cloud does not fit all. Agencies need to evaluate workloads and match to the best option – on premises, off premises, or in a co-location facility. In a true hybrid environment, end points use the same core technology, whether on- or off-premises. However, the research identifies gaps in risk management across hybrid environments. Sixty-seven percent are not performing continual risk prevention assessments across all environments and 66 percent say they are not improving consistency between on-premises and cloud security.

Agencies who have made the most cloud progress are focusing on the policy’s three pillars – security, workforce, and procurement, research shows. This “advanced” group is significantly more likely to have prepared for cloud by using modern identity, credential, and access management; establishing talent development programs; and offering cloud procurement guidance. To overcome barriers to cloud adoption, IT leaders recommend more formal cloud training and sharing best practices across public sector organizations.

Since its initial release in September 2018, the Office of Management and Budget’s Cloud Smart policy has helped to improve IT service delivery and increased flexibility in IT procurement decisions, IT leaders surveyed say. But organizations still have a long way to go as they address security, workforce, and procurement.

Of these pillars, leaders say security is the area where they feel most prepared. However, just 43 percent say they know who is responsible for each security measure in cloud.

Meanwhile, 62 percent say their workforce is not ready to take full advantage of cloud, and 73 percent want more guidance on how to efficiently and effectively procure cloud solutions.

“The findings in this research from MeriTalk provide a concise roadmap for public sector CIOs to drive innovation via cloud adoption while minimizing risk and activating the organizational culture changes to make this transformation a reality,” says Craig Orgeron, CIO, State of Mississippi.

To review the full report, visit: https://www.meritalk.com/study/smart-lucky/.

