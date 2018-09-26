Log in
Public Voting Now Open for the 2018 AIA Film Challenge

09/26/2018 | 01:10pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) invites the public to cast their vote for the fourth annual AIA Film Challenge People’s Choice Award. Voting is open until Oct 7.  

The 2018 AIA Film Challenge invited architects and filmmakers to collaborate in telling stories of architects, civic leaders, and their communities working together toward positive community impact. A panel of judges made up of architects and film/media professionals will select the Grand Prize Winner, but the public’s input is needed to select the People’s Choice Winner. Fans can vote for three- to five-minute documentary-style short films that Film Challenge participants have produced, shot and edited.

The issues communities face, such as homelessness, access to healthy food and natural disaster preparedness are widely left unsolved and are under recognized, leaving citizens to suffer from the effects. The films shine a light on design solutions to many of these problems, creating a greater awareness and appreciation architects provide communities.

Fans can view and vote for the films that inspire them the most once every hour on the AIA Film Challenge website.  The winning film will be celebrated with a screening at Chicago Ideas Festival on Oct. 18, drawing a national spotlight to the problems cities are currently facing.

Films for People’s Choice Award voting can be watched online. Complete details can be found at AIAFilmChallenge.org.

0_medium_aia_logo_red3.jpg 


Matthew Tinder
The American Institute of Architects (AIA)
2026267462
mtinder@aia.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
