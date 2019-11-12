Public statement regarding the Press Release issued by Liberty Global

Statement by Severina Pascu, CEO of UPC Switzerland:

"UPC notes today's announcement of the termination by Sunrise of the share purchase agreement (SPA) and Liberty Global's response that it is looking forward to continuing conversations with either the board of Sunrise or Freenet about a potential transaction that creates significant value for both sets of shareholders and Swiss consumers. In the meantime, UPC continues to implement its growth plan, investing in the further development of its products and in the expansion of its high-performance cable network infrastructure. We are very proud of the strong results UPC has achieved over the last months: in the last quarter, our net adds were positive again. During the last year we have delivered a stunning array of innovations - from the new UPC TV experience, which is very popular with our customers, to the unlimited mobile portfolio. And just recently, we launched Gigabit Internet speed across the entire UPC footprint, thereby making a significant contribution to the digitization of Switzerland. UPC is continuing to invest strongly in the digitisation and simplification of processes and systems. These accomplishments prove that we are successfully implementing our growth plan and we will now continue to build on these achievements."

Photos may be reprinted free of charge.

- Severina Pascu, CEO UPC Switzerland, © UPC

- UPC headquarters in Wallisellen, © UPC

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:

UPC

Media Relations

Switzerland

Tel. +41 58 388 99 99

media.relations@upc.ch

@UPC_Switzerland