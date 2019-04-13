Publicis, Disney, Ikea: This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 15

#7. Publicis close to a deal
On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reports that French advertising giant Publicis is close to a deal that involves buying Alliance Data Systems' marketing-services business for around $4.5 billion.
The deal - that can still fall through - would give Publicis access to more consumer data and could be announced this weekend, according to the WSJ.
#6. Microsoft’s stolen credentials
Breaking news on Saturday regarding Microsoft. After a security breach in January, the software company has suffered another security breach somewhere between January 1 and March 28, as it said in an email sent out to affected users, TechCrunch reports.
For now, many elements remain unclear. We know how the hackers got into the system, but we don’t know, for instance, how many people or accounts were affected or in which territories they are located, according to the same TechCrunch article.
#5. No meatballs at Ikea’s Manhattan store
Swedish furniture giant Ikea is about to open its first store in Manhattan and it won’t have any meatballs. The store will be the first of 20 in the US and is part of a new concept where the idea is to help people design a small apartment rather than filling a home with stuff, Bloomberg reports.
As such, visitors of the Manhattan store can learn about furniture assembly, book a free consultation, meet with designers and craft a room of their own, according to the same Bloomberg article.
The company hopes to bring in new people with this new kind of Ikea.
#4. Norway’s first underwater restaurant
From Swedish meatballs to underwater dining in Norway. Earlier this week, the first underwater restaurant in Europe opened in the south of Norway, Reuters reports.
The complex building has been designed by a Norwegian architect firm that also designed the 9/11 memorial museum in New York. So far, more than 7000 people already booked to dine underneath the sea.
#3. Disney’s next CEO
Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said he will retire in 2021 and that the entertainment giant has several internal candidates to take his place, the Wall Street Journal reports. It’s an exciting time for Disney since the company is launching a new streaming-video service which Iger showed to investors on Thursday.
#2. Italian homes for $1
In a bid to try and lure in new residents and revive declining populations, several towns in Italy are offering homes for just over a dollar, CNN reports. Many of the abandoned stone houses are in good shape and need only minimal work. Potential buyers need to refurbish their house and pay a (small) deposit.
#1. Banks struggle with MeToo
In the MeToo era, financial institutions globally are having trouble to properly deal with complaints of sexual harassment, Bloomberg reports.
An example from HSBC is used, but reported cases of alleged harassment have come up across the financial industry. These cases have exposed weaknesses in certain internal procedures of banks and added pressure on these organizations to improve the way they handle misconduct claims, according to the same Bloomberg article.
Well, there you have it, the fifteenth week of 2019 all captured in Tweets. As always, we'll continue to track Twitter and bring you the top financial micro-messages from the web. See you back here next Friday.
Source: www.scoopnest.com
.