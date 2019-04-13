Publicis, Disney, Ikea: This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 15 0 04/13/2019 | 12:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Welcome back to our weekly recap of financial Tweets. We've got news about Publicis, Disney, Ikea, and more, so here goes: this week's selection of 7 trending financial Tweets.







#7. Publicis close to a deal



On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reports that French advertising giant Publicis is close to a deal that involves buying Alliance Data Systems' marketing-services business for around $4.5 billion.



The deal - that can still fall through - would give Publicis access to more consumer data and could be announced this weekend, according to the WSJ.



Publicis is nearing a deal to buy Alliance Data's Epsilon marketing-services unit for about $4.5 billion https://t.co/0d5O2ZLADN — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 13, 2019

#6. Microsoft’s stolen credentials



Breaking news on Saturday regarding Microsoft. After a security breach in January, the software company has suffered another security breach somewhere between January 1 and March 28, as it said in an email sent out to affected users, TechCrunch reports.



For now, many elements remain unclear. We know how the hackers got into the system, but we don’t know, for instance, how many people or accounts were affected or in which territories they are located, according to the same TechCrunch article.



Breaking: Microsoft has confirmed hackers stole a support agent's credentials and hacked into customer web-based email accounts. https://t.co/nQneiSGxNt — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) April 13, 2019

#5. No meatballs at Ikea’s Manhattan store



Swedish furniture giant Ikea is about to open its first store in Manhattan and it won’t have any meatballs. The store will be the first of 20 in the US and is part of a new concept where the idea is to help people design a small apartment rather than filling a home with stuff, Bloomberg reports.



As such, visitors of the Manhattan store can learn about furniture assembly, book a free consultation, meet with designers and craft a room of their own, according to the same Bloomberg article.



The company hopes to bring in new people with this new kind of Ikea.



There are no Swedish meatballs at Ikea’s first store in Manhattan https://t.co/DcvX2eUbKZ — Bloomberg (@business) April 13, 2019

#4. Norway’s first underwater restaurant



From Swedish meatballs to underwater dining in Norway. Earlier this week, the first underwater restaurant in Europe opened in the south of Norway, Reuters reports.



The complex building has been designed by a Norwegian architect firm that also designed the 9/11 memorial museum in New York. So far, more than 7000 people already booked to dine underneath the sea.



WATCH: Situated on the southern tip of Norway, Europe's first underwater restaurant opens with more than 7,000 customers already booked to eat beneath the sea pic.twitter.com/EDXFqgHDnc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 13, 2019

#3. Disney’s next CEO



Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said he will retire in 2021 and that the entertainment giant has several internal candidates to take his place, the Wall Street Journal reports. It’s an exciting time for Disney since the company is launching a new streaming-video service which Iger showed to investors on Thursday.



Disney CEO Bob Iger say he’s really retiring this time -- and his successor will be at the helm of his latest bet, Disney Plus https://t.co/uQsPcTnXIc — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 13, 2019

#2. Italian homes for $1



In a bid to try and lure in new residents and revive declining populations, several towns in Italy are offering homes for just over a dollar, CNN reports. Many of the abandoned stone houses are in good shape and need only minimal work. Potential buyers need to refurbish their house and pay a (small) deposit.



More Italian towns are selling homes for just over a dollar https://t.co/r2U2L5vQJv pic.twitter.com/mPyTCj27M8 — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2019

#1. Banks struggle with MeToo



In the MeToo era, financial institutions globally are having trouble to properly deal with complaints of sexual harassment, Bloomberg reports.



An example from HSBC is used, but reported cases of alleged harassment have come up across the financial industry. These cases have exposed weaknesses in certain internal procedures of banks and added pressure on these organizations to improve the way they handle misconduct claims, according to the same Bloomberg article.



In the MeToo era, financial firms the world over are struggling to handle complaints of sexual harassment. A case in point: HSBC https://t.co/kI4ypDvMbD — Bloomberg (@business) April 13, 2019

Well, there you have it, the fifteenth week of 2019 all captured in Tweets. As always, we'll continue to track Twitter and bring you the top financial micro-messages from the web. See you back here next Friday.





