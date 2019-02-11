Publicis Groupe : Appoints Alessandra Girolami as VP, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris:PUB):
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces
today the appointment of Alessandra Girolami as Vice President, Investor
Relations & Strategic Financial Planning as of March 4, 2019.
Alessandra Girolami will report directly to Jean-Michel Etienne,
Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of
the Management Board of Publicis Groupe.
Chi-Chung Lo, Investor Relations Officer, will continue to handle
relations with investors, shareholders and analysts, reporting to
Alessandra Girolami.
Most recently Head of Investor Relations with LafargeHolcim, Alessandra
Girolami began her career at ABN AMRO as a sell-side analyst. In 2005,
she joined Carrefour Group in the Investor Relations department and was
promoted to Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations in
2014.
A graduate from ESCP Europe, Alessandra Girolami holds a Research Degree
(DEA) in Applied Economics from IEP of Paris.
She succeeds Jean-Michel Bonamy who has been appointed Chief Financial
Officer of Publicis Groupe Africa, based in Johannesburg (South Africa).
This appointment is a part of the ongoing implementation of the country
model around the world.
