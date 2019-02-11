Log in
Publicis Groupe : Appoints Alessandra Girolami as VP, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning

02/11/2019 | 02:16am EST

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris:PUB):

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces today the appointment of Alessandra Girolami as Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning as of March 4, 2019.

Alessandra Girolami will report directly to Jean-Michel Etienne, Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Publicis Groupe.

Chi-Chung Lo, Investor Relations Officer, will continue to handle relations with investors, shareholders and analysts, reporting to Alessandra Girolami.

Most recently Head of Investor Relations with LafargeHolcim, Alessandra Girolami began her career at ABN AMRO as a sell-side analyst. In 2005, she joined Carrefour Group in the Investor Relations department and was promoted to Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations in 2014.

A graduate from ESCP Europe, Alessandra Girolami holds a Research Degree (DEA) in Applied Economics from IEP of Paris.

She succeeds Jean-Michel Bonamy who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Publicis Groupe Africa, based in Johannesburg (South Africa). This appointment is a part of the ongoing implementation of the country model around the world.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!


© Business Wire 2019
