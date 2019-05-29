Publicis Groupe: Combined General Shareholders' Meeting

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe S.A.'s (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577,
CAC40] Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting took place today,
chaired by Maurice Lévy, Chair of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders
attendance was high, with over 70% of share capital present or
represented.
Highlights of the year 2018 and the Groupe’s strategy were presented by
Arthur Sadoun, Chair of the Management Board. All of the resolutions
submitted to the shareholders’ vote were adopted. The Shareholders'
Meeting declared a dividend of €2.12 per share up 6.0% year-on-year,
with shareholders being granted the option to receive payment of the
dividend either in cash or in new shares. The option for payment of the
dividend in shares must be exercised between June 27 and July 17, 2019
inclusive. The issue price of shares distributed as dividends was set at
46.39 euros per share, compared to today’s stock price of 49.00 euros.
The ex-dividend date was set at June 25, 2019. Payment of the dividend
in cash and delivery of new shares will be made on July 23, 2019.
Maurice Lévy, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: “The Supervisory
Board and I would like to thank the shareholders for their trust and
support. By approving all the resolutions, shareholders are giving the
means to the Management Board, under the chairmanship of Arthur Sadoun,
to continue to lead the Group and notably its transformation, so that we
can serve our clients even better and attract talents. The acquisition
of Epsilon enables our Group to meet the challenges facing our industry
but also to provide our clients the necessary means to transform and to
grow sustainably while controlling their costs. The Supervisory Board is
convinced that the Management Board and its President have chosen the
right strategy, which they are implementing with determination and
efficiency.”
The Supervisory Board has expressed its warmest thanks and gratitude for
the valuable contribution to the work at the Board and its committees of
Mrs. Véronique Morali and Mrs. Marie-Claude Mayer, members of the
Supervisory Board since 2010 and whose mandates were not subject to
renewal.
The Supervisory Board welcomes three independent members, newly elected
at the General Shareholders Meeting, for a four-year term of office.
Antonella Mei-Pochtler, an Italian National, is a Senior Leader with
extensive experience in the Consumer, Media and Technology sectors. She
has held key leadership positions within The Boston Consulting Group
(BSG) at European and global level and has focused her activities in
digital transformation, strategy and organization. Named a Top 25 Global
Consultant by Consulting magazine, she was awarded the Women Leaders in
Consulting Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. She is involved in a wide
range of activities and social causes, especially on educational equity.
Her career, notably at the helm of BCG in Germany, her deep knowledge of
German economy and of its corporates, as well as her role in developing
digital practices will be major assets for the Supervisory Board.
Suzan LeVine, a US National, was appointed as Commissioner for the
Employment Security Department in 2018 for the State of Washington. She
served as US Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2014 to
2017. Her previous positions focused on education, technology,
community, innovation, social responsibility and youth outreach. She has
worked at Microsoft and at Expedia. Her experience in technology and
digital, combined with her interest in Artificial Intelligence will be
of particular interest to the Supervisory Board.
Enrico Letta, an Italian National, has been Dean of the Paris School of
International Affairs (PSIA) at Sciences Po Paris since September 2015.
In July 2016, he became President of the Jacques Delors Institute. He
was Minister of European Affairs from 1998 to 1999, then Minister of
Industry, Trade and Crafts from January to April 2000. He served as
Minister of Industry and Foreign Trade from 2000 to 2001, then as
Under-Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, Romano Prodi, from 2006
to 2008. From 2001 to 2015, he was a Member of the Italian Parliament,
except in 2004-2006 when he was a Member of the European Parliament. He
was also Deputy Secretary of the Democratic Party from 2009 to 2013.
From 2013 to 2014, he was Prime Minister of Italy. His expert knowledge
of international affairs will be especially useful to the Supervisory
Board, notably when assessing the geopolitical risks in the Groupe’s
global footprint.
The Supervisory Board now has 13 members, including one member
representing employees. The Supervisory Board is made of 50% of women (6
out of 12) (1) and of 66% of foreign nationals (8 out of 12) (2).
Improving the independence of the Supervisory Board is a permanent
objective for the Company. With 66%(1) reached at the 2019
Shareholders’ Meeting, Publicis Groupe exceeded its commitment to reach
the level of 50% of independent Supervisory Board members (compared with
45% (1) a year ago).
Strengthened in expertise and diversity, the Board now comprises:
Élisabeth Badinter (Vice-Chair), Sophie Dulac, Marie-Josée Kravis, Suzan
LeVine, Antonella Mei-Pochtler and Cherie Nursalim, as well as Maurice
Lévy (Chair), Simon Badinter, Jean Charest, Thomas H. Glocer, André
Kudelski, Enrico Letta and Pierre Pénicaud (representing the Groupe’s
employees).
During the Board meeting that took place after the General Shareholders’
Meeting, the Supervisory Board approved the composition of the
Committees of the Board.
The Nominating Committee
Chair: Mrs.
Elisabeth Badinter.
Members: Mrs. Marie-Josée Kravis; Mr. Jean
Charest; Mr. André Kudelski and Mr. Maurice Lévy.
The Audit Committee
Chair: Mr. Jean
Charest.
Members: Mrs. Suzan LeVine and Mr. André Kudelski .
Independent
expert: Mrs. Claudine Bienaimé.
The Compensation Committee
Chair: Mr
André Kudelski.
Members: Mrs. Cherie Nursalim and Mrs. Antonella
Mei-Pochtler; Mr. Thomas H. Glocer and Mr. Maurice Lévy.
Independent
expert: Mr. Michel Cicurel.
The Strategy and Risk Committee
Chair:
Mrs. Marie-Josée Kravis
Members: Mrs. Elisabeth Badinter and Mrs.
Suzan LeVine; Mr. Thomas H. Glocer; Mr. Maurice Lévy; Mr. Enrico Letta
and Mr. Pierre Pénicaud.
