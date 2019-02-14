Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publicis Groupe : Enters into Exclusive Negotiations with Ycor for the Sale of Its Digital Services Subsidiary, Proximedia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 12:33pm EST

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) announces that, following a competitive sale process, conducted with the help of a major bank, its subsidiaries that own Proximedia have entered into exclusive negotiations with Ycor for the sale of all of Proximedia. With operations in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain, Proximedia provides digital services to SMEs, small enterprises, small shops and craftsmen for their online presence and promotion.

This proposed disposal is consistent with Publicis Groupe’s “Sprint to the Future” plan and will enable the Groupe to focus on its core assets at the heart of its strategy. Proximedia has yet to break even since the beginning and requires substantial investment for it to expand and become profitable. As at December 31, 2018, Proximedia has 575 employees, including 231 in France, 311 in the Benelux and 33 in Spain.

The process reached more than 60 potential candidates. Nearly 10 investors (strategic and financial) expressed interest in a total or partial acquisition of Proximedia. Ycor’s bid was the best from all criteria: it includes Proximedia’s operations in Benelux, Spain and France, it is the highest financially and the most convincing in terms of development prospects.

This proposed disposal is subject to prior information and consultation with the relevant employees representative bodies and should be completed during the first half of 2019.

In light of the process and the offers received, the Management Board unanimously approved its entry into exclusive negotiations. In addition, to the extent Maurice Lévy, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe has interests in Ycor, the Publicis Groupe’s Supervisory Board (in the absence of its Chairman), has given a positive opinion of the proposed sale, without prejudice to the final decisions of the relevant corporate bodies.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals. 

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pOil prices edge higher as financial markets pare some losses
RE
12:54pBLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE : Reports Fast Sellout of Maryland Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering
PR
12:54pOLIVER WYMAN : Named One of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For
BU
12:53pAMAZON COM : drops plans to build headquarters in NYC
AQ
12:53pLACROIX SA : Q1 Quarterly activity report - Financial Year 2018-2019
GL
12:52pAMAZON TO NEW YORK CITY : Fuggedaboutit!
RE
12:52pCISCO : Adopting Telehealth
PU
12:50pSOON MINING : signs CSR agreement at Kwahu Praso Gold Project in Ghana
AQ
12:50pCHAE MINI : Chase Mining signs contract for VTEM survey over Canadian project areas
AQ
12:50pTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Japan begins probe in failed Fukushima nuclear plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca 4Q Net Profit Fell; Sees Product Sales Growth in 2019
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.