Publicis Groupe : Enters into Exclusive Negotiations with Ycor for the Sale of Its Digital Services Subsidiary, Proximedia

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB)
announces that, following a competitive sale process, conducted with the
help of a major bank, its subsidiaries that own Proximedia have entered
into exclusive negotiations with Ycor for the sale of all of Proximedia.
With operations in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain,
Proximedia provides digital services to SMEs, small enterprises, small
shops and craftsmen for their online presence and promotion.
This proposed disposal is consistent with Publicis Groupe’s “Sprint to
the Future” plan and will enable the Groupe to focus on its core assets
at the heart of its strategy. Proximedia has yet to break even since the
beginning and requires substantial investment for it to expand and
become profitable. As at December 31, 2018, Proximedia has 575
employees, including 231 in France, 311 in the Benelux and 33 in Spain.
The process reached more than 60 potential candidates. Nearly 10
investors (strategic and financial) expressed interest in a total or
partial acquisition of Proximedia. Ycor’s bid was the best from all
criteria: it includes Proximedia’s operations in Benelux, Spain and
France, it is the highest financially and the most convincing in terms
of development prospects.
This proposed disposal is subject to prior information and consultation
with the relevant employees representative bodies and should be
completed during the first half of 2019.
In light of the process and the offers received, the Management Board
unanimously approved its entry into exclusive negotiations. In addition,
to the extent Maurice Lévy, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of
Publicis Groupe has interests in Ycor, the Publicis Groupe’s Supervisory
Board (in the absence of its Chairman), has given a positive opinion of
the proposed sale, without prejudice to the final decisions of the
relevant corporate bodies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005717/en/