Publicis Groupe : Half-Year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext
Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] with Kepler Capital Markets SA, the
following means were attributable to the liquidity contract at December
31, 2018:
- 286,000 shares
- €2,661,272.47
It is reminded that at June 30, 2018, the following means appeared in
the contract:
- 107,500 shares
- €11,691,339.76
