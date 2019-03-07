Publicis Groupe: Supervisory Board

Regulatory News:
The Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris:
FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) met on March 6, 2019 under the
chairmanship of Maurice Lévy and notably examined the resolutions to be
put before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May
29, 2019.
Particular emphasis was put on the composition of the Supervisory Board,
especially since the terms of office of Véronique Morali and
Marie-Claude Mayer are about to expire. The Board expressed its warmest
thanks and gratitude to Ms Morali and Ms Mayer for their contribution to
the Board and its committees throughout their terms of office.
The Supervisory Board has decided to take this opportunity to reinforce
its international dimension and the percentage of independent Directors,
at the recommendation of the Nominations Committee. The Board decided,
by unanimous decision, to put the appointment of the following
candidates before the shareholders’ AGM:
- Ms Antonella Mei-Pochtler, whose experience notably at the helm of BCG
in Germany and whose role in developing digital practices will be major
assets for the Supervisory Board;
- Ms Suzan (Suzi) LeVine, a qualified engineer who has held positions in
strategy and education at Microsoft but also in marketing and
communications at Expedia, or more recently as US Ambassador to
Switzerland and Liechtenstein. She is currently Commissioner for the
Washington State Employment Security Department. Her experience in
technology and digital, combined with her interest in Artificial
Intelligence will be of particular interest to the Board;
- Mr Enrico Letta, after a career in politics during which he was
successively a Member of Parliament, Minister and then President of the
Italian Council, is currently Dean of the Paris School of International
Affairs at Sciences Po in Paris. His expert knowledge of
international affairs will be especially useful to the Board.
After the AGM and subject to approval of these three nominations by the
shareholders, the Supervisory Board will be comprised of 12 members, 50%
of whom will be women and 66% of whom will be independent Directors.
