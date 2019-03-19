Publicis Health Elevates Andrea Palmer to President at Publicis Health Media

New York, NY, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicis Health today announced the promotion of visionary health communications and media expert Andrea Palmer to the role of President at Publicis Health Media. Palmer most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer for Publicis Health Media and leader of PHM’s Chicago office. During her 11-year tenure with Publicis, Palmer has consistently produced breakthrough results for clients and inspired teams to great success.

“As Publicis Health Media continues to redefine the role of media in healthcare marketing, I’m delighted to name Andrea to her new, well-deserved role,” said Alexandra von Plato, CEO, Publicis Health. “Andrea’s deep understanding of the pharmaceutical business environment and her keen ability to help clients navigate the complexities of health media have made her an indispensable partner to clients and agencies alike. I’m excited to see what the future holds for her and PHM.”

As CSO, Palmer played a pivotal role in determining how the agency leverages existing and new tools, and in ensuring strategy, resources and capabilities were consistent across all offices. Her expertise was critical in establishing PHM as one of the most specialized and valued pharmaceutical media agencies in the market. As PHM’s leadership team continues to grow, Palmer has named several key appointments to her executive leadership team: Greg Reilly, Chief Client Officer; Ray Rosti, EVP of Platforms; Alison McConnell, Chief Marketing Officer; and Colan McGeehan, Chief Investment Officer.

“Since PHM’s inception, I’ve had the good fortune to work alongside some of the most innovative professionals in our industry,” said Palmer. “As we embrace massive transformations in DTC patient education, the growth of multi-channel, digital marketing, and so much more, I look forward to our continued exploration of new technologies, capabilities, and perspectives that will enable us to deliver enhanced value for our clients.”

Well-known in healthcare media circles and often called upon to share her expertise, Palmer has been a featured panelist and moderator for industry events at AdWeek, MM&M, mms Inc., Digital Pharma East, DTC Perspectives, and others. She was recently recognized as one of Chicago’s 2018 Top Women in Healthcare Marketing by Digital Megaphone. In addition to her commitment to PHM and its clients, she also is engaged in numerous initiatives designed to promote and deepen ties between the healthcare community and those it serves, leading events such as the American Heart Association Heart Walk & Run as well as sitting on the board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters Chicago.

About Publicis Health

Publicis Health is the world’s premier health-oriented agency network. A division of Publicis Groupe, Publicis Health manages top-tier agencies specializing in promoting innovative solutions in advertising, digital, branding, message delivery, market access, and medical communications. Publicis Health’s mission is to be the indispensable force for health and wellness business transformation through the alchemy of creativity and technology—for good. With more than 4,000 employees around the world, Publicis Health manages 17 agency brands through 40 offices located in six countries. Publicis Health brands include Digitas Health, Discovery USA, Heartbeat, insync, Langland, Payer Sciences, PlowShare Group, Publicis Health Media, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute, Razorfish Health, Real Science, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and Verilogue.

Web: www.publicishealth.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicishealth

Kipp Jarecke-Cheng Publicis Health 212 771 5732 kipp.cheng@publicishealth.com Jack Kay Makovsky 212 508 9629 jkay@makovsky.com