Publicist Niki Papaioannou is Sparking a Conversation Worth Listening to with her New Podcast Superstar PR

Toronto, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, Ont. May 29, 2019 - Renowned publicist Niki Papaioannou is transforming the way we connect with industry professionals through her podcast Superstar PR. The podcast features an alluring roster of guests, from upcoming Canadian actor Anthony Grant who starred in the recent Netflix hit film “Polar” to HGTV’s coveted and colourful designer Tiffany Pratt. With episodes set to air every other Friday, the podcast offers a platform for honest and candid conversations with superstars throughout the media and entertainment industry.

Niki’s inspiration behind starting the podcast stemmed from wanting to provide people with insight and the ability to listen to conversations that they wouldn’t normally hear, “conversations that impact the world of publicity and entertainment”. Much like her approach to PR, Niki’s podcast offers something different and unique. Superstar PR reveals an authentic and personal conversation with each of its guests while granting listeners insight on what it takes to be a part of the industry.

Niki offers a unique perspective as many of the guests featured are usually the one’s doing the interviewing and entertaining. From City Tv’s remarkable host Devo Brown and influential Editor-in-Chief of Toronto.com Georgia Balogiannis to the passionate City Tv news anchor and Podcast co-founder of “Mom’s in The Middle” Melanie NG and airing May 31st is the interview with special musical guest, artist Pavlo whose PBS special with his Mediterranean guitar sound went viral in 2017.

Superstar PR gives its listeners an understanding of industries that they may not have gained otherwise and is essential for anyone getting into the fields of entertainment and media or just those seeking PR insight on how to help launch their brand to stardom.

Superstar PR’s upcoming lineup of guests features many talented and successful musicians, on-air personalities and more! Be sure to follow the podcast on streaming channels such as iTunes, Spotify and Libsyn.

Niki Papaioannou

Niki is a talented publicist who spent over ten years in Senior Marketing roles pertaining to the restaurant and dining sector. She has worked on campaigns with NBA and MLB superstars like Cory Joseph and Edwin Encarnacion. Niki had the pleasure of working with NLH Hall of Famers like Lanny McDonald on a major publicity event in Toronto, launching Tim Hortons brand at the cities Hockey Hall of Fame. As founder of the boutique PR agency Niki Inc. she focuses on curating relationships with integrity and has integrated her skillset in marketing with her passion for story telling to help build success for her clients. Niki has worked with and had clients featured in prominent publications such as CP24, Refinery 29, 680 News, Sportsnet and more.

