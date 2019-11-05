Log in
Publish Interactive : to Speak at 2019 Business Information & Media Summit Conference on Future of High-value Research Publishing

11/05/2019

BIMS19 presentation focuses on competitive advantage through understanding user behaviours

Publish Interactive, a publishing technology company, is pleased to announce that Emma Forber, Head of Client Services, will be speaking on the high-value research publishing sector at the 2019 Business Information & Media Summit (BIMS19) held between 11 and 13 November in Florida, USA.

Her presentation will explore how B2B publishers can respond to the challenges of reduced customer budgets, new and alternative content types and increasing competition from lower cost producers to ensure they remain relevant to their customers.

“I am extremely pleased to be speaking about this topic to such a prestigious audience,” said Miss Forber. “My presentation will look at the ‘three kings’ of research publishing: data, content and context; and examine how publishers should consider each of these from their customers’ viewpoint. This should help publishers build strong and long-lasting relationships with customers that will deliver reoccurring revenues and future value,” she added.

Publish Interactive is sponsoring the event and will have an exhibition stand at which attendees can see a demonstration of the software-as-as-service content delivery system. Edwin Bailey, Product & Marketing Strategy Director for Publish Interactive said, “We are delighted to be sponsoring BIMS19. The event is unique in that is offers a forum for publishers of specialist business content to discuss best practice and meet with their peer group”.

Miss Forber’s talk, High-Value Research Publishing - How understanding user behaviour creates competitive advantage, will take place on 13 November. A copy of the presentation will be available after 15 November upon request.

BIMS19 will be held at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Florida between 11 and 13 November 2019. Information about the conference BIMS19 can be found at http://www.siia.net/bims/

About Publish Interactive

Publish Interactive helps high-value B2B research publishers deliver and manage their content through a software platform which offers authoring and workflow tools, licensing and subscriber management and usage analytics. For more than 16 years Publish Interactive has been developing proprietary content management software for publishers of industry and product market research reports. The company is headquartered in Leeds, UK. http://publishinteractive.com


© Business Wire 2019
